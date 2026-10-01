Brooklyn Beckham shows off salt and pepper hair colour in new outing with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has revealed salt-and-pepper flecks in his grown-out hair during a stylish Paris appearance.

Pictures showed the 27-year-old arriving at Balenciaga’s show today (Thursday, October 1). He attended the spring/summer 2027 presentation with his wife Nicola Peltz.

The outing came one day before Victoria Beckham’s fashion show in the French capital. It put Brooklyn and his relatives in the same city amid their continuing estrangement.

In January, Brooklyn released a six-page statement about the family rift, criticising his parents and distancing himself from Brand Beckham. He has missed family events for almost two years.

Brooklyn showed off his new hair colour (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Brooklyn Beckham’s salt-and-pepper hair steals focus

Brooklyn wore his longer locks tucked behind his ears as he entered the venue. Grey flecks were visible through the darker hair, creating a noticeably different look for the aspiring chef.

He paired an open-collar white shirt and loose black tie with a leather jacket and cargo trousers. The shirt was left untucked, keeping the otherwise monochrome outfit relaxed.

Nicola chose a black tank top, low-rise skirt and stilettos for the designer event. The actress beamed beside Brooklyn as they held hands and stopped for photographs.

They later settled into front-row seats, still appearing relaxed and affectionate inside the show. Their coordinated black-and-white looks suited Balenciaga’s polished setting without matching too closely.

Brooklyn’s feud with his family continues (Credit: Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Brooklyn and Nicola face a delicate Paris backdrop

The couple married in 2022 and presented a united front throughout Thursday’s public appearance. Brooklyn and Nicola laughed together while making their way through the Paris Fashion Week event.

Yet the timing drew fresh attention to the family’s strained relationships. Victoria’s show was set for Friday, while Romeo Beckham was already sharing photographs from Paris.

Romeo posted images on Instagram before his mother’s runway presentation. This left several members of the Beckham family in Paris across neighbouring events.

Brooklyn’s appearance remained separate from preparations for Victoria’s event. No encounter between Brooklyn and his relatives was reported during Thursday’s schedule.

Victoria Beckham prepares for her runway show

Victoria was busy preparing for a show that has become a regular highlight of Paris Fashion Week. Earlier that week, she shared a light-hearted gym clip filmed by husband David Beckham.

Victoria used a StairMaster while wearing four-inch stilettos, prompting a playful question from David. She replied that she was training and continued balancing on the machine.

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham ‘getting business advice’ from father-in-law amid family feud

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