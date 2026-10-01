Prince Harry has made a surprise video message appearance before NATO’s senior military representatives.

The Duke of Sussex urged them to strengthen support for personnel once battlefield deployments end.

His message focused on the Invictus Games, which Harry founded in 2014, and care for wounded veterans.

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games helps support wounded, injured and sick armed forces personnel, serving or veteran (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry urges NATO to support returning personnel in video message

Harry appeared by video alongside Invictus officials Richard Smith and David Wiseman. Smith is the organisation’s deputy CEO, while Wiseman leads its programmes and strategy work.

The duke told the Military Committee that defence structures ultimately depend on the people serving within them.

He said: “Because at its heart, NATO is an alliance of nations, but those nations are defended by people.”

Harry then widened his message beyond active personnel. He spoke about those who volunteer, train, deploy, fight and recover beside one another.

He also highlighted families, saying their own service and sacrifice can go largely unacknowledged.

Returning home formed a key part of his appeal. Harry said: “And ultimately, people who come home.”

Prince Harry calls for balance after military service

Harry argued that major resources go into preparing personnel for duty. He said: “We spend enormous amounts of time and resources preparing people to serve.”

However, he called for comparable thought about what follows military service.

That support was especially important for those returning wounded, injured or sick, he told the committee. The address placed recovery beside readiness, rather than treating it as a later concern.

Harry’s point was clear: preparation cannot be the only priority for military leaders. The needs of personnel continue after deployment ends.

The Duke of Sussex appeared in a video message this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry revisits NATO and Invictus ties

Harry opened by recalling his previous Military Committee address in October 2024. He noted that a “great deal” had changed during the intervening period.

Even so, he said NATO and Invictus still had common ground.

Harry also suggested the two organisations could achieve more by working together.

The Military Committee is NATO’s senior military authority. It advises the alliance’s political decision-makers and directs its strategic commanders.

That made Harry’s request a direct appeal to NATO’s top military representatives.

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The Invictus Games Foundation’s work was central throughout the appearance. Its focus includes wounded, injured and sick service personnel, alongside veterans.

Harry used that mission to press for longer-term care after service. He also placed military families firmly within the conversation.

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