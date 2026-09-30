Princess Kate hops aboard minibus as she surprises elderly passenger

Princess Kate brought an unexpected royal touch to a routine minibus pick-up in West Sussex on Wednesday.

The Princess of Wales smiled as she joined the volunteer service during its 50th anniversary year.

According to The Sun, she arrived at Stella Drewett’s bungalow before helping the passenger aboard. Stella, a former school cook, had only learned about her VIP visitor shortly before the knock.

The pair then travelled to Pulborough village hall, where a weekly lunch helps older residents stay connected. Her surprise was obvious after Kate appeared at the door.

Stella said: “I couldn’t quite believe it. I am quite a new member.”

She also joked: “I used to drive myself until I decided to spare the other road users.”

Princess Kate waves to the cameras (Credit: Cover Images)

West Sussex Minibus marks 50 years

The 50th anniversary places a spotlight on a service built around rural access and companionship.

West Sussex Minibus began after local public transport became less available. It has since grown from one vehicle into a network covering eight village hubs.

Today, 284 volunteers support a fleet of 11 minibuses. Together, the vehicles cover about 60,000 miles annually and provide roughly 13,000 passenger journeys.

The organisation is entirely volunteer-led and belongs to the Community Transport Association. The service supports people facing isolation, mobility difficulties or financial barriers.

That help can turn an ordinary weekly outing into a dependable social lifeline.

Princess Kate joins West Sussex Minibus passengers

Kate spent the afternoon on one of the organisation’s regular pick-up runs. She helped passengers travel from their homes and listened to their experiences of using the service.

Passengers explained that it supports their independence while helping them remain active and in touch with friends.

The Princess of Wales visits volunteer-led community transport organisation West Sussex Minibus service in Pulborough (Credit: Cover Images)

The service also takes Stella shopping once a week and brings her to the lunch club. She added: “It’s a very valuable service. It’s wonderful.”

During the visit, Kate wore a grey pussy-bow blouse beneath a long grey coat. She also spoke with passengers about community connections, mental health and personal wellbeing.

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Drivers met the royal visitor too, giving Kate a closer look at the commitment behind each journey. She also heard from volunteers whose time keeps the wider network operating.

Those daily journeys matter greatly across rural parts of West Sussex. Residents can use the buses to access medical care, complete errands and attend social activities.

For some remote communities, the service is their only reliable transport link.

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