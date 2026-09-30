Earl Spencer has dismissed the fuss around Prince Harry’s UK return, describing his nephew’s decision as entirely ordinary.

Charles Spencer shared the view during a September 29 conversation with royal biographer Tina Brown in New York City.

He spoke after Prince Harry’s UK return with Meghan Markle and their children following six years in America.

Brown asked whether an Englishman moving back to England was truly astounding, according to PEOPLE. Charles answered: “I don’t think so.”

When she raised Harry’s difficult history with the British press, Charles remained unmoved. His verdict was simple: “Seems very normal to me.”

Prince Harry has returned to the UK with Meghan Markle and their children.

(Credit: Katie Godowski/MediaPunch/INSTARimages)

Charles Spencer says he did not influence Prince Harry’s move

Charles also said he had not encouraged Harry to make the move. He told Brown they had not discussed it beforehand.

The exchange became lively when Brown suggested members of the family rarely speak to each other. Charles pushed back, insisting they do communicate.

He described himself as “just an elderly uncle who’s there if needed”.

Harry and his family stayed with Charles and his wife, Cat Spencer, during the summer. He was willing to help if asked, but would not interfere in private choices.

That included practical matters such as finding a property. His broader explanation was equally straightforward.

Charles described Harry and his family as regular people at heart. Harry had lived in California but wanted to return to England.

In his uncle’s view, that wish was unsurprising.

Charles Spencer has said he thinks Prince Harry wanting to come back to the UK was normal (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Charles Spencer kept Diana memoir private from family

The discussion formed part of the promotion for Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, Charles’ new memoir about his sister and Harry’s mother Princess Diana.

Charles said he kept the project secret from his family until shortly before its public announcement. He wanted responsibility for its contents to remain his alone.

He told relatives about it on announcement day, shortly before the news became public. That group included his sisters and nephews Prince William and Prince Harry.

Read more: Earl Spencer reveals Prince Harry’s ‘true involvement’ in bombshell new book

Charles said earlier disclosure could have invited demands about material he should include or omit.

He declined to reveal his private conversations with the princes. However, he described their response as okay and stressed he had protected their privacy.

Charles said the brothers appear only as recipients of Diana’s love and as brave boys on the funeral day.

Harry had been supportive of the eulogy, he added. Charles could not recall receiving any comments about it from William.

Charles Spencer appears on CNN (Credit: CNN/YouTube)

Earl Spencer recalls protecting Diana’s funeral eulogy

In a separate CNN appearance, Charles revisited the rehearsal for Diana’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

He claimed figures emerged from the abbey’s shadows while he carried his eulogy. Charles suspected they represented the palace and wanted to check his planned address.

He believed they might seek to vet or block parts of it. To protect the speech, he pretended he had left it at home.

Charles then read one line from a hymn book during a microphone check. According to his account, those present quickly said that was enough.

He believed prior access might have prompted requests to shorten the eulogy. Charles added: “I think there would have been red pens all over it.”

He maintained the text was not designed to inflame tensions. However, he felt responsible for delivering those words on Diana’s behalf.

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