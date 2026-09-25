Princess Kate has shared a deeply personal recovery message after hosting fellow charity challengers at Windsor Castle following her cancer ordeal.

The Princess of Wales posted the statement on her official social channels alongside a video from the reception.

The event welcomed National Three Peaks Challenge participants and their families for a celebration of their shared efforts.

Kate wrote: “Behind every summit was a personal story of resilience, determination and hope.”

She called those accounts a “powerful reminder that recovery is rarely a journey we make alone”.

Her message also stressed the importance of people offering support throughout that process. It ended with the initial C, indicating the words came personally from Catherine.

The Princess of Wales has shared a personal message about recovery (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Princess Kate brings Three Peaks participants together

The reception followed Kate’s own attempt, which she announced she had completed in June.

The challenge covers Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, also known as Yr Wyddfa. Participants usually aim to summit all three within 24 hours.

Kate undertook the demanding event to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. She had received treatment at the hospital following her cancer diagnosis in 2024.

Earlier, she said the challenge was “not simply as a physical endeavour”. It also offered a way to explore life beyond diagnosis and give something back, she explained.

The cause carries considerable personal meaning for Kate. She previously said the Royal Marsden’s care and expertise were life-changing for many people.

Her fundraising supported the charity connected with the Royal Marsden hospital that cared for her.

Princess Kate’s family marked the milestone after cancer ordeal

Her family gathered to congratulate her after the physical challenge. Prince William and their children joined the reunion alongside Kate’s parents.

Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, and father, Michael Middleton, also joined the celebrations.

Her brother James Middleton was there too, having participated in the challenge with her.

James later said the idea had emerged while Kate was in hospital. That detail gave the completed challenge an especially personal connection to her recovery.

The Windsor gathering shifted attention towards the wider group and their individual experiences.

Families were included, matching Kate’s emphasis on the support surrounding recovery. Her latest words connected physical endurance with emotional recovery and collective care.

Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 (Credit: ALPR/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate’s recovery statement carries a clear theme

Kate’s statement centred on the emotional side of recovery. She highlighted resilience, hope and the people who stay close during difficult periods.

The accompanying video documented the Windsor Castle reception and was shared beside her written message.

The post kept the participants’ personal stories at the centre, rather than their physical achievements.

Read more: Princess Kate Middleton reveals Prince William’s hidden ‘passion’ at home: ‘He knows a lot about it!’

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