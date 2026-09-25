Gemma Atkinson admits ‘I’m not having it’ amid supermarket car park chaos as fiancé Gorka Marquez declares: ‘I think you have anger issues’

Gemma Atkinson has revealed she confronted an impatient driver after repeated horn blasts in a supermarket car park.

Speaking on the couple’s Lost in Translation podcast, Gemma said Gorka Marquez watched the clash unfold. The incident ended with an apology, although Gorka teased his partner about needing anger management afterwards.

Gemma recalled an impatient driver in the supermarket car park (Credit: YouTube)

Gemma Atkinson explains why she stopped

Gemma said two elderly pedestrians were crossing ahead while another vehicle was reversing. That left her unable to move safely.

However, the motorist behind could not see the obstruction and began sounding the horn.

Gemma recalled: “The car behind me was quite a small car, couldn’t see in front of me.”

She remembered saying: “I don’t know what they want me to do; I can’t go anywhere.”

The horn sounded again before a much longer blast followed. Gemma said the longest honk continued for several seconds.

Her frustration grew when one pedestrian appeared to look towards her, seemingly blaming Gemma’s car for the noise. That reaction pushed her to act.

Gemma says ‘I’m not having it’

Gemma recalled: “And I thought, ‘I’m not having it’.”

She opened her car door and told the driver to wait because people and a reversing vehicle blocked the route. She also urged the woman to show some patience.

The former Emmerdale star said the woman went pale. Gemma then got back into her own car.

She remained frustrated because the motorist had reacted without seeing what was happening ahead.

In response, Gorka joked that Gemma has anger issues (Credit: YouTube)

Gorka Marquez jokes about anger issues

Gorka responded with humour once Gemma had finished recounting the confrontation.

He said: “Anyway, Gemma, I think you have anger issues.”

Gemma replied that he had raised the same concern during the journey. She recalled him asking: “Are you okay? You have anger issues.”

The driver then apologised after the pedestrians had passed. Gemma quoted her saying: “Oh, Sorry, I didn’t see them.”

Gemma argued that this proved the driver had reacted before understanding why traffic had stopped. The podcast discussion remained playful despite the angry encounter.

While acting out Gemma’s response, Gorka knocked the microphone on its stand. Gemma laughed and joked that he had broken their set.

Read more: Gemma Atkinson opens up about life without Gorka Marquez as she admits she wouldn’t date again: ‘The thought of having to get to know someone again!’

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