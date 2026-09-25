Alison Hammond, 51, gushes over topless boyfriend, 29, in speedos

Alison Hammond shared a reaction to boyfriend David Puttnam’s shirtless holiday video.

The 6ft 10in Russian model posted the pool clip during a getaway in Switzerland. Alison responded beneath it with two heart-eyes emojis, making her appreciation clear.

David’s Instagram update included a series of photographs and videos from the trip. One video showed him diving into a swimming pool while shirtless in a pair of speedos.

The presenter kept her response brief, choosing emojis rather than a written message. Even so, the affectionate reaction echoed her recent comments about their romance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David (@mr.putman.official)

Alison Hammond explains why the relationship works with boyfriend

Alison and David began dating in 2023 and have a 22-year age gap. The This Morning presenter has since spoken warmly about the relationship and why it works.

During a recent YOU Magazine interview, she described life with David as easy and secure.

“I’ve got a lovely man in my life,” Alison said.

She said their bond felt easy and special. Alison also explained that David accepts her without trying to change her.

“He just sees me for who I am. We choose each other, every day.”

That daily sense of choice appears central to how Alison publicly describes the partnership. She has also described herself as being completely in love with David.

Alison began dating her boyfriend in 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alison dismisses age-gap criticism

Their 22-year age difference has drawn criticism, which Alison has firmly dismissed. She said the gap concerns only the couple, rather than people commenting from outside.

“It’s nothing to do with anyone else. Yeah, people are going to talk,” she said.

Alison then made clear that those opinions belonged to other people, not her. Her latest emoji response did not address the criticism.

Instead, it was a small and affectionate show of support for David’s holiday post.

Alison rules out a wedding

Although Alison is open about her feelings, she does not expect the pair to marry. Speaking to The Mirror, she ruled out a wedding and said they did not need one.

She added that both partners were comfortable with that position. That outlook fits the uncomplicated relationship Alison has described in recent interviews.

She has emphasised acceptance, ease and making a continued choice to stay together.

Read more: Alison Hammond, 51, shares baby bombshell with boyfriend 22 years her junior: ‘We love each other’

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