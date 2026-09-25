GK Barry has claimed Bradley Walsh strongly disliked her during an awkward meeting at Soccer Aid. And now, he has spoken out!

The Loose Women panellist, whose real name is Grace Eleanor Keeling, shared the story on Saving Grace. Chloe Burrows joined her for the episode.

The pair had both taken part in the charity football event earlier this year.

Grace described two uncomfortable moments involving Bradley Walsh, including his brisk reaction to her praise for The Chase.

GK has revealed she and Bradley don’t see eye to eye (Credit: ITV)

GK Barry recalls awkward Bradley Walsh exchanges

She told listeners: “Bradley Walsh HATED me and Chloe. If there was a word for more than hated, it would be that.”

Grace said she approached the presenter and told him she loved The Chase. She claimed he answered: “Get your boots on”.

She said the short response took her aback.

Another awkward moment came while Grace and Chloe were filming a social media clip during the match.

Grace claimed Bradley shouted: “QUICK! Get them back on!” once the recording ended. She said her immediate thought was: “[bleep]ing hell”.

Her account did not include Bradley’s perspective on either exchange. The story focused on his initial response and his direction after filming.

The claim therefore rests on Grace’s interpretation of those brief encounters.

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Bradley’s response

In true Bradley behaviour, he has responded to GK’s remarks with a bit of humour.

“She was charming, respectful and brought a new audience to Soccer Aid,” he admitted.

“In terms of football, she did lack in a few areas but on reflection we could have done with her in the last 20 mins of the semi final against Argentina!” Bradley joked, referencing England’s World Cup loss earlier this year.

GK Barry’s Radio 1 debut faced criticism

Grace’s podcast comments arrive amid separate scrutiny surrounding her new BBC Radio 1 programme.

Earlier this month, listeners criticised her debut after the station changed its Thursday schedule. Her two-hour programme starts at 1pm each week.

It replaces Mollie King and Matt Edmondson’s usual live Thursday slot. The GK Barry Show is pre-recorded, unlike the programme it replaced.

It has reportedly been recorded in advance to reduce accidental swearing and fit around Grace’s schedule.

Grace had previously worked as a relief presenter for Radio 1 during the past year. Her Saving Grace podcast has 545,000 subscribers.

However, critics questioned whether podcast success would translate to daytime radio. They also objected to the lack of live broadcasting.

Some wanted Mollie and Matt restored to Thursdays. Others argued the schedule change had unfairly reduced the pair’s weekday airtime.

BBC Radio 1 backs GK after criticism

Grace also received support following her first programme. Positive posts welcomed the new addition and praised her performance.

Other fans urged unhappy listeners to switch stations instead. Radio 1 then defended the launch in a statement to the Daily Mail.

The broadcaster said Grace’s first show attracted “record numbers”. It said this demonstrated her strong connection with Radio 1 listeners.

The station added that Grace resonated with its young audience. It also looked forward to hearing more of her distinctive voice.

Before the series began, Grace promised favourite songs, exciting guests, humour, chaos and embarrassing stories.

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