Beverley Callard revealed she lost consciousness while preparing to film a Fair City scene, prompting staff to call an ambulance, amid her cancer battle.

The actress revealed the scare in an Instagram video after returning home under instructions to rest.

The former Coronation Street star is continuing medical follow-up after her breast cancer diagnosis in February. She has completed radiotherapy and is also awaiting results from biopsies taken from her stomach.

Beverley Callard loses consciousness before scene

The 69-year-old said her week has included strong scripts and enjoyable work with the Fair City cast.

However, she suddenly became unwell while sitting with Emily, the actress playing her on-screen daughter. They were about to run lines for another scene.

She told followers she “lost consciousness for a few minutes, maybe 10 minutes, which was very odd”.

Staff followed production protocol and arranged medical checks at the set. An ambulance arrived, although Beverley said she desperately wanted to avoid hospital.

She also recalled feeling extremely hot and believed around ten minutes had passed.

After the checks, ambulance staff allowed her to return home, provided she rested throughout the weekend.

She said: “I recovered and felt fine again but I can’t explain what it was.”

Beverley added that her blood pressure had been very high during the assessment.

Beverley Callard is battling breast cancer. (Credit: ITV)

Beverley Callard sent home to rest

Once home, Beverley said she felt normal again and even felt like a fraud for resting.

Her dogs stayed close, while she asked followers whether they had experienced anything similar.

She is due back at hospital next week and hopes to learn more then. Other results remain outstanding, including those from stomach biopsies.

She previously said doctors had referred her to a gastroenterologist because something was not quite right. Her surgeon had also advised her to slow down and rest more.

However, Beverley explained that inactivity can leave her dwelling on her health. Work and learning lines have helped keep her occupied during treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard)

Beverley Callard describes radiotherapy side effects

Earlier this month, Beverley described an uneven recovery after radiotherapy.

She said good days had often been followed by three difficult ones. She explained: “I have one good day and then three bad since the radiotherapy.”

On a better day, she managed a shorter spell at work with only occasional nausea. By the following day, she said the sickness felt constant.

She has now finished radiotherapy, but continues attending appointments and waiting for further information.

Beverley Callard’s role in Fair City

Beverley joined Fair City in February as Lily, the long-lost mother of Carrigstown resident Gwen.

That same month, a doctor informed her of the cancer diagnosis shortly before filming. She returned to the UK for surgery and treatment, before later resuming work in Ireland.

Read more: Emotional Beverley Callard says ‘worst is yet to come’ amid cancer battle

The actress remains best known to soap viewers as Coronation Street’s Liz McDonald.

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