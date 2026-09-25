EastEnders fans fear ‘it’s the end’ for Peter Beale as they predict ‘explosive’ exit

EastEnders fans are now fearing for Peter Beale’s future after the latest shock cheating scandal involving his wife Lauren.

Lauren and Mark reunited earlier this week after both realised they couldn’t stay away from each other.

Now that Lauren has decided to continue their affair, fans are questioning whether Peter’s time in Walford could be coming to an end. However, they also believe he won’t go quietly if the truth eventually comes out.

Lauren and Mark couldn’t stay away from each other (Credit: BBC)

Lauren’s affair scandal

Earlier this week, Lauren was stunned when Mark suddenly returned to her life.

After he told her he was only going to be around for 24 hours, the pair ended up having a one-night stand. But Mark then changed his mind and decided to stay in Walford.

Lauren was left feeling guilty about cheating on her husband and tried to tell Peter that they needed more spontaneity in their relationship.

Unfortunately for Lauren, Peter took that as a request to buy her flowers.

It wasn’t long before she realised that her time with Mark was far more exciting, eventually giving him a reason to stay.

Lauren remained adamant that she would never leave her family behind, but she and Mark agreed to keep their relationship secret and continue seeing each other behind Peter’s back.

Of course, in Walford, secrets rarely stay hidden for long.

Peter’s future has been questioned by fans (Credit: BBC)

Is Peter Beale leaving EastEnders?

While the affair itself has already caused plenty of drama, fans are now more concerned about what it could mean for Peter.

Some viewers believe Peter could become somewhat irrelevant to the show if his relationship with Lauren comes to an end.

Taking to Reddit, one fan wrote: “So, a Lauren and Peter split seems inevitable at this point. Although first we’ll be treated to an unoriginal affair. But when that time comes, I don’t know who I see Peter with? Or if I even see him in the show at all.”

“I don’t see him with anyone to be honest. He has a lot of stuff he needs to sort out. Maybe some time away after the explosive reveal,” another added.

A third commented: “I’m really not a fan of peters character since they brought the OG actor back. I feel like he can be very condescending, selfish and downright narcissistic at times. It wouldn’t annoy me if he left.”

However, another fan questioned whether a Lauren and Peter split is really inevitable, pointing to their complicated history as a couple.

They wrote: “Do we really think their split is inevitable? I know she’s never had a full blown affair before but he’s walked out on her or thrown her out at least 3 times in the last 16 months and somehow they always end up back together. Unfortunately for some bizarre reason, EastEnders seem to think their viewers ship them as couple.”

Despite the speculation surrounding a possible Peter Beale exit, there are currently no reports of Thomas Law leaving his role.

While soap exits can sometimes be kept under wraps, this storyline is only just getting started. So it certainly appears Peter still has a part to play in the drama surrounding Lauren and Mark.

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