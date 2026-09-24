‘I didn’t see that coming!’ Coronation Street fans stunned as Eva’s attacker is unmasked

Coronation Street spoilers are included in this article regarding Eva’s fall. The episode hasn’t aired on TV, but it is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Today’s Coronation Street finally gives viewers the answer they’ve been waiting for as the person responsible for shoving Eva down the Rovers’ stairs is revealed.

Spoilers for this week’s episodes had already warned that the pub landlady would be left for dead, but the identity of the person behind the shocking attack has remained a mystery. That changes today.

Eva is attacked while alone in the pub today (Credit: ITV)

Who attacked Eva in Coronation Street?

Eva is left alone in the pub today after Ben and Suzie go to London for an audition. But Eva is struggling with a cold and keeps demanding hot lemon and paracetamol from Glenda.

Fed up with waiting on Eva hand and foot while she also tries to run the pub, Glenda lies that she can feel a sore throat of her own coming on and takes the evening off.

After failing to find some cover for the bar, Eva has no choice but to close up early. After Carl helps her clean up, he leaves out of the back of the pub, not realising that Sam has let himself in the front.

Sam is revealed as Eva’s attacker today (Credit: ITV)

Sam misplaced his phone at the pub the previous day, and wants it back. However, he’s acting out of character, to the point where Nick and Toyah question if he has taken his medication.

But Sam is so out of sorts that he trashes the Bistro office in frustration, and Toyah and Nick have no idea.

Later, as Eva is coming up the stairs from the cellar in the pub, she catches Sam hunting for his phone. She asks kindly if he is okay, but Sam is agitated and shoves Eva backwards down the cellar stairs.

As Eva lies at the bottom of the stairs in a crumpled heap, Sam looks down in horror.

Eva lies unconscious in the Rovers cellar (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Eva be okay?

Tomorrow’s Coronation Street sees Eva rushed to hospital after being found by Glenda.

While Eva is in a bad way after her fall, spoilers for next week reveal she survives. Soon the police start to suspect foul play, and her fall quickly becomes a crime investigation.

Next week sees Ben stay by Eva’s hospital bedside, while Kit gets to work questioning Carl and Debbie about the attack.

Carl is adamant he returned home before the assailant struck, but he soon finds himself the prime suspect. Will Sam admit what he did?

Fans reveal their shock

Coronation Street fans are shocked that Sam is the one who attacks Eva, with their money being on someone else entirely…

“I totally didn’t see that coming,” claimed one fan on Reddit. “I was also shocked. I was convinced it would be Carl after he helped her clean up after closing,” said another viewer.

“Poor Eva, I can’t believe it was Sam,” said a third fan. While a fourth simply said: “Sam! What the hell are you playing at?!”

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