‘My face!’: Celebrity Traitors star Rob Beckett hits out at BBC over his heavily-edited promo shot

Rob Beckett has poked fun at his Celebrity Traitors promo picture after admitting he was horrified when he first saw it.

The BBC has unveiled individual pictures of the celebrities heading into the castle for the second series of the hit show.

However, Rob, 40, was left doing a double take after seeing his official shot.

Rob Beckett has shared his shock at his Celebrity Traitors promo picture (Credit: BBC)

The comedian quickly took to social media to question exactly what had happened to his face in the heavily-edited image.

Celebrity Traitors’ Rob Beckett horrified at promo pic

Rob is among the 21 famous faces preparing to enter Ardross Castle when Celebrity Traitors returns next week.

Ahead of the big launch, the BBC has given each contestant their own official cast picture.

The images all feature the celebrities against a dark green backdrop, giving them a suitably sinister look that matches the famous velvet cloaks worn by the Traitors.

But Rob was more focused on his face than the spooky styling.

Sharing his promo picture on Instagram, he wrote: “I think there’s a traitor in the photoshop department…. what the [bleep] has happened to my face,” he asked his 1.1million followers.

His followers were quick to join in, with the comments filling up with people amused by the comedian’s reaction.

Rob’s Celebrity Traitors co-star Maya Jama also weighed in, and she clearly wasn’t impressed with her own picture either.

The Love Island host and Masked Singer star replied: “They did us all dirty tbh!” Rob responded: “Real dirty.”

Stacey Solomon also appeared to see the funny side, posting a string of ‘crying with laughter’ emojis.

Maya Jama has told Rob the BBC ‘has done them dirty’ (Credit: BBC)

Channel 4 even joined the pile on, joking: “Did wonder how you were going to film Tempting Fortune and Traitors at the same time. Turns out you just sent your evil twin into the castle.”

Rob’s wife Louise had her own suggestion for what to do with the unusual picture.

She told her husband: “I’m using AI to replace you in every photo in the house with this one.

“Our wedding photos are about to get a glow up.”

When does The Celebrity Traitors 2026 start?

After what has felt like a very long wait, The Celebrity Traitors is finally almost here.

The new series will begin with an extended first episode next week, with Claudia Winkleman returning to oversee the famous faces entering the castle.

Viewers can watch the opening episode at 8pm on BBC One on Thursday October 1, 2026.

The companion series Uncloaked will then air straight afterwards at 9.15pm, with Ed Gamble back as host.

Read more: Miranda Hart shares health update as she heads into Celebrity Traitors after being left housebound

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