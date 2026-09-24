Strictly star Lacey Turner admits ‘it’s a midlife crisis’ as she reveals why she joined show

Lacey Turner has revealed that her break from EastEnders finally gave her the freedom to take on Strictly Come Dancing after years of rumours surrounding a potential appearance.

The Stacey Slater actress explained to Prima why 2026 became the right time for her to step onto the Strictly dance floor.

“Now I’m not on EastEnders, it felt right,” she said. The decision came during an unusually quiet period for Lacey, who has spent years at the heart of the BBC soap.

And for Lacey, taking part is about more than simply filling the time during her break. She also wants to show her children what can be achieved with determination.

Lacey has been partnered with Vito (Credit: BBC)

Why Lacey Turner chose Strictly Come Dancing in 2026

acey had previously watched her EastEnders co-stars Jake Wood and Kellie Bright manage to balance the dance competition alongside their soap commitments.

She admitted she couldn’t understand how either actor managed both workloads. Now that she is away from the soap, however, the timing has finally worked.

For the first time, Lacey has enjoyed a lengthy period away from work. That has meant spending more time with her children, while also enjoying some quieter interests at home.

She has been tending to her allotment and garden, as well as getting into upholstery and spending more time outdoors.

Although Lacey expected to become bored because she loves EastEnders and working, she instead found herself enjoying the break.

“For the first time in my life, I’ve had a long time off work and it’s been lovely to be with my kids, potter around in my allotment and do things just for me.

“Maybe it’s a midlife crisis,” she admitted.

But family remains at the centre of her decision to take on Strictly. Lacey hopes her children will see that they can achieve their goals if they are determined enough to give things a go.

Vito and Lacey are favourites (Credit: BBC)

Lacey Turner is embracing her Strictly nerves

Despite being excited about the challenge, Lacey’s nerves have not disappeared as the competition gets underway.

Instead, she is using that fear as motivation to push herself beyond what feels familiar.

“I’m nearly 40 and I want to start doing things I’m scared of,” she said. “I want to go out of my comfort zone and push myself to see what I’m capable of.”

For Lacey, the aim is to step outside her comfort zone and find out what she can actually achieve.

That makes her Strictly appearance about much more than simply having the time to take part. It is also an opportunity to do something completely for herself during her EastEnders break.

Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola face the dancefloor

The Strictly Come Dancing 2026 couples were confirmed during the launch show, with Lacey partnered with professional dancer Vito Coppola.

Vito has already experienced winning the competition, having lifted the Glitterball trophy in 2023 alongside Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach.

Now, Lacey has an experienced professional by her side as she takes on the challenge she deliberately chose for herself.

Emmerdale actor Lawrence Robb is also taking part in this year’s series.

Strictly Come Dancing airs at weekends on BBC One and streams on BBC iPlayer. EastEnders continues from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One, with episodes also available online.

Read more: Emma Willis’ ‘cry for help’ spotted during Strictly debut amid ‘awkward’ Josh Widdicombe moment