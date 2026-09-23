Emma Willis made her Strictly Come Dancing debut last weekend and she has been said to have flashed a brief “cry for help”.

Body language expert Judi James made the claim. She analysed the new Strictly hosting trio’s pre-recorded launch appearance.

The new Strictly hosts’ debut had already left viewers divided over the programme’s first three-presenter line-up.

Now Judi believes bosses could make the set-up work more naturally by regularly splitting the trio up.

Josh Widdicombe, Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe made their Strictly hosting debut last Saturday (Credit: BBC)

Judi James spots Emma Willis’ ‘cry for help’ during Strictly debut

Speaking to the Daily Star on behalf of Paddy Power Bingo, Judi examined how Emma, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe handled their first show together.

Judi said Emma’s rapport with the audience remained “as strong and perfect as ever”.

However, she noticed a split-second dip in Emma’s eye smile as the presenter looked straight into the camera.

Judi read that tiny change as an involuntary, micro “cry for help”, based on what she saw in Emma’s behaviour during the broadcast.

She also took a close look at the trio’s entrance through dry ice during the show’s opening dance, as well as their first physical interactions. The initial hand holds appeared uneasy to her.

She said of Emma: “Her hand clasp with Josh was held lower but it was still awkward looking, with Josh looking like a schoolboy being led through the gates at the start of the new term.”

That moment, she suggested, showed that the hosts “just don’t know each other enough yet”.

Judi James spotted Emma’s “cry for help” (Credit: BBC)

Strictly change Judi James wants

For Judi, the bigger issue was the staging rather than any one presenter. She said having three people squeezed onto the small balcony sofa gave them too little space for active body language.

Emma, meanwhile, appeared more at ease when she had room to present alone. During the programme, each host got a turn on the dancefloor while the other two interviewed cast members elsewhere.

Judi felt these two-one combinations looked more comfortable almost immediately than scenes featuring all three presenters.

She also suggested that watching three presenters at once could become tiring for viewers.

Her preferred solution would keep the whole trio in place, but make the two-one rotation a regular part of the show.

When Strictly Come Dancing returns

The launch marked the first Strictly series to feature three presenters. Emma, Johannes and Josh took over from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. Claudia and Tess stepped down after last year’s series.

During the launch episode, the 15 celebrity contestants were paired with their professional dance partners.

This weekend will be Strictly’s first live show.

Read more: Josh Widdicombe speaks out on Strictly hosting debut following backlash

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday September 26 at 6.15pm.

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