Strictly fans have shared their thoughts on Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe after the new hosting trio took over for tonight’s series launch (Saturday, September 19).

The presenters are filling the roles previously held by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who both departed the BBC show at the end of last year.

Josh, Emma, and Johannes are the new hosts (Credit: BBC)

Strictly hosts Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe make their hosting debut

The wait to see Emma, Josh, and Johannes in their new Strictly roles was finally over as the 2026 series got underway tonight.

The launch opened with a huge dance routine filmed outside the studio, bringing together the show’s old pros and new pros alongside the judges and this year’s celebrities.

Last year’s winner Karen Carney also featured in the opening number, with Emma, Josh, and Johannes joining in as they began their new Strictly journey.

The trio later headed into the studio, where they welcomed viewers to the new series and spoke about taking on the much-discussed hosting roles.

Josh admitted that becoming one of the show’s new presenters had been “overwhelming”, although the three hosts were clearly excited about what lies ahead as they prepare to front Strictly for the next 13 weeks.

The fans delivered their verdict (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans deliver their verdict on the new hosts

Viewers quickly took to X to have their say on the new hosting line-up, and there were some mixed reactions to the trio’s first appearance.

One fan admitted: “Never thought I’d say this, but I miss Tess…”

Another viewer was less than impressed with the decision, writing: “This is honestly the most weirdest choice of hosts they could choose; I’m sorry…”

“This is just not the same! I miss Tess and Claudia,” a third fan posted.

A further viewer also questioned the decision to have three presenters, asking: “Why do we need 3 presenters?”

Fans were loving the new hosts! (Credit: BBC)

Fans gush over Emma, Josh, and Johannes

Not everyone watching at home was unsure about the change, though, with plenty of Strictly fans praising Emma, Josh, and Johannes after their first appearance.

“I LOVE IT SM ALREADY,” one viewer declared on X.

Another was particularly impressed by Emma, writing: “Emma Willis is honestly super impressing me. Like the natural successor to Tess for sure!”

There was also support for the presenters as a trio, with one fan posting: “Loving the 3 new presenters, let them get into their stride!”

“I love these 3,” another Strictly viewer added.

And one fan urged viewers to give the new line-up some time, writing: “Give them a chance on #Strictly; change is difficult, but it’s early days.”

Read more: Karen Hauer admits she ‘doesn’t miss’ Strictly following axing after 14 years

Strictly continues next Saturday (September 26) from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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