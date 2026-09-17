Junior and Princess Andre announce new This Morning role with heartbreaking link to brother Harvey

Princess and Junior Andre have opened up about their experiences of bullying as they joined This Morning’s Know The Signs campaign.

The siblings appeared on This Morning in a segment exploring bullying at school and beyond, with their own family experiences featuring alongside a visit to pupils working to tackle the issue.

Their appearance came after they previously discussed the possibility of entering I’m A Celebrity together on the ITV show.

Junior and Princess were on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Princess and Junior Andre share bullying experiences

Junior explained that growing up in a famous family brought an added level of attention and pressure during his childhood.

He said: “Growing up there was a lot of attention around us and around our family.”

Princess, meanwhile, revealed she had been targeted over her appearance and her family circumstances.

She said: “I did experience tough times at school… people saying stuff about my appearance, or family stuff.”

Their parents, Peter Andre and Katie Price, were also discussed during the segment.

Junior recalled stories Peter had previously told about being bullied while attending school in Australia. He explained that experiences of bullying during childhood could continue to have an effect for years.

Princess said their parents had always made a point of checking in with them, while also giving them the space to talk about difficult experiences. She added that Peter was particularly good at recognising when something was wrong.

The siblings also discussed online abuse aimed at Harvey, with Princess saying the family had witnessed it while they were growing up.

“Even with Harvey, we’ve seen it growing up how much online abuse he gets. It is actually disgusting,” she said.

“And thank God Harv can not understand it. Mum’s done a lot of talks about it as well. But luckily for us we’ve had very supportive parents who would always check in on how we are. Dad can immediately tell if something is wrong…,” she then added.

They took part in an anti-bullying campaign (Credit: ITV)

Princess and Junior Andre visit anti-bullying pupils

The pair also visited Mill Hill County High School, where they met its Anti Bully Ambassadors.

The pupils work to raise awareness of bullying and organise events across the school.

Junior told the group that being part of a famous family had brought unwanted attention and difficulties at school.

Princess praised the ambassadors but admitted she had struggled to ask for help herself. She said she had worried that friends or family might not understand, while also remembering feelings of embarrassment and shame.

The discussion then turned to the reasons adults may not always notice when a young person is struggling.

Junior concluded: “We’ve learnt today that bullying isn’t always easy to spot.”

Princess added that young people might not tell someone when they are being bullied, meaning changes in their behaviour can be particularly important.

She encouraged parents and others at home to offer support and create an environment where young people feel safe talking about what is happening.

The class later repeated the campaign name and performed its thumbs-down heart hand gesture.

The segment then returned to the studio, where Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley thanked Princess and Junior for taking part.

Read more: Cat Deeley stuns fans with ‘insane’ appearance as she shows off toned legs on photoshoot

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.