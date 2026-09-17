‘Irresponsible!’ BBC Breakfast faces huge backlash from angry parents over Grand Theft Auto trailer

BBC Breakfast has faced a backlash after broadcasting a trailer for an adult computer game while children could be watching.

BBC One’s flagship morning programme received more than 100 complaints from viewers over the segment.

The complaints followed the show’s decision to air the new trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6.

BBC Breakfast has received complaints for airing the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Credit: Rockstar Games)

The footage aired while most children in the UK were still enjoying their summer holidays, meaning younger viewers could have been watching.

BBC Breakfast viewers fume over Grand Theft Auto trailer

BBC Breakfast aired the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer during its August 28, 2026 broadcast.

The game is due to launch worldwide in November and has become one of the most anticipated releases among gaming fans. Its launch has already been delayed twice while developers work to reach ‘the standards fans expect’.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will receive a strict age rating when it arrives. The exact classification has not yet been announced, but it is highly likely to be an 18.

Every previous game in the series has received an 18 classification. This reflects its intense violence, sexual content, substance use and foul language.

The game is expected to receive an 18 certification (Credit: Rockstar Games)

Parents have already voiced concerns online about the upcoming release of GTA 6.

One parent asked on Mumsnet: “Would I be unreasonable to think this game should be made to have both facial age checks and a credit card age check to help prevent young people accessing it?

“I’m aware some parents will do this for their kids but I feel the games themselves are well known for being deeply misogynistic and it’s very concerning that the female protagonist is highly likely to be subject to awful things and used for player gratification.”

The decision to show the GTA 6 trailer on BBC Breakfast has now prompted 106 complaints to television watchdog Ofcom.

Ofcom confirmed that every complaint related to the same issue: “Irresponsible to broadcast the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6.”

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