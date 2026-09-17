EastEnders fans all have the same question as Priya finds out the truth about Penny’s baby lie

Penny found out that Priya is pregnant with Max Branning’s baby in today’s EastEnders, while Priya discovered there’s doubt over who baby Ethan’s dad is, too.

Priya overheard Penny talking about her daddy dilemma with cousin Lauren. Penny had said she felt so awful about not knowing for sure if her baby was Vinny’s, that she was going to fess up.

But then she went into labour and baby Ethan arrived, and Vinny was accidentally high on gummies, and Penny’s plan didn’t work out.

Penny decided not to tell the truth (Credit: BBC)

Penny kept her secret

In today’s episode, Penny and Vinny chose a name for their new baby, and held a traditional Sikh naming ceremony at the hospital.

She decided she couldn’t break Vinny’s heart by sharing the news that Harry might actually be Ethan’s dad.

Instead she shared her worries with Lauren.

Priya overheard Penny chatting to Lauren (Credit: BBC)

But will Priya?

And who should happen to overhear, but Priya.

When Lauren had gone, Priya confronted Penny about what she’d heard.

Yes, that’s right, Priya – who’s pregnant with Max Branning’s baby – got a bit judgy with Penny.

But within seconds Penny had twigged the truth. The two women came to an uneasy truce and agreed to keep each other’s secrets.

One thing about the whole conversation, though, left the EastEnders fans scratching their heads.

And that was why exactly Priya had gone to the hospital?

Penny and Priya aren’t close (Credit: BBC)

Why was Priya at the hospital?

Priya had ducked out of the naming ceremony earlier that day, saying she felt poorly.

It was clear she was uncomfortable being around a new baby, given her own circumstances.

But for reasons that weren’t explained, she decided to go to visit the new arrival by herself later.

She and Penny even acknowledged that they weren’t exactly mates.

It felt very much like Priya was there just to overhear Penny’s confession!

“So Priya’s presence at the hospital was a bit strange,” said one fan on social media.

“Why was Priya at the hospital?” asked another confused viewer.

“Priya is conveniently at the hospital when Ravi wasn’t?” another pointed out.

Whatever the reason for Priya going to visit Penny, it’s added another complication to two, already complicated who’s the daddy plots.

Will Priya keep Penny’s secret?