EastEnders spoilers next week: First look as Cindy discovers Priya’s baby secret and threatens to expose her

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Cindy is out for revenge – and she’s going to extreme lengths to get it. She demands everything Max owns and tries to force Priya out of the Square. But could her plans to destroy her rivals go even further?

Elsewhere, Ash returns to Walford and gets a frosty reception from her mum, while Mark is back and Lauren finds herself struggling to resist him.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week

Cindy finds out Max is the dad of Priya’s baby (Credit: BBC)

1. Cindy finds out the truth about the baby

As Priya and Ravi return from their baby scan, they discuss breaking the news to Nugget and Avani while travelling on the tube. But they have no idea Cindy is on the same train and has overheard everything.

Suspicious, Cindy sets out to find the paternity test and soon gets her hands on it. She confronts Priya and gives her an ultimatum: leave Walford or she will expose the truth.

Priya refuses to leave (Credit: BBC)

2. Priya stands firm in EastEnders spoilers

Priya refuses to be intimidated by Cindy and insists she is staying in Walford. However, after speaking to Oscar and Linda, their comments leave her questioning whether she has made the right decision.

Could Priya eventually decide that leaving is her only option?

Will Max give Cindy everything in EastEnders spoilers? (Credit: BBC)

3. Cindy targets Max next

Peter and Lauren attempt to get Max and Cindy to make peace, but their efforts only make the feud worse. Cindy then makes it clear in The Vic that she wants everything Max owns.

Peter later speaks to his mum and she agrees not to go after Lauren’s share of the car lot. But when Cindy discovers that Lauren knew about the affair, she wastes no time exposing her to Peter.

Cindy also warns Ravi that the truth about the baby will eventually come out. But will she be the one to reveal it?

Ash is back and under arrest! (Credit: BBC)

4. Vinny bails Ash out as she returns in EastEnders spoilers

Penny and Vinny arrive home with their baby, but their happy moment is interrupted when Vinny gets a call asking him to bail Suki out.

She has apparently been arrested and is being held at the police station. But Vinny gets a surprise when he discovers it isn’t Suki at all. It’s Ash, who has been arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Eva tries to bring mother and daughter together, but will it work? (Credit: BBC)

5. Eve mends fences

Ash initially claims she has returned to see the baby, but then reveals she plans to stay for a few weeks. Suki doesn’t want to see her daughter, but Eve encourages her to give Ash a chance.

She eventually agrees to talk to Ash, only for Ash to overhear Suki’s reservations and become upset.

Tensions flare again when Ash makes a comment about Suki’s parenting, but Eve once more manages to help mother and daughter reconcile. However, Suki tells Ash she can’t stay because they need to focus on Ria.

Suki does make an effort to repair their relationship, but she doesn’t realise that Ash hasn’t forgiven her for rejecting her. So what will Ash do next?

Denise tries to help Kat (Credit: BBC)

6. Denise steps in as Kat wants answers

As the Slaters prepare to plant a memorial tree for Zoe, Kat remains determined to get answers. She turns to Max for help.

Denise speaks to Alfie before going to see Kat, hoping she can get through to her. But Kat still doesn’t attend the ceremony.

As the family gathers to plant the tree, her absence is felt more than ever.

Craig is not being honest (Credit: BBC)

7. Jack reveals Craig’s deceit

Craig ignores Amy’s messages, leaving her increasingly stressed. He eventually agrees to meet her and blames work for not responding.

But while Amy is out, Jack tells Denise that Craig has actually been suspended.

Meanwhile, Amy and Craig continue to grow closer. She opens up about Roxy’s death and her fears for Denise. But when Craig asks about her scars, an embarrassed Amy runs away.

Will she eventually trust him enough to reveal what happened?

Mark’s return sees Lauren struggling (Credit: BBC)

8. Mark’s return spells trouble for Lauren

Mark returns to Walford, leaving Lauren surprised to see him. Vicki is delighted, but Mark reveals that he has only come back to say goodbye before leaving for Florida.

His return sparks another argument between Peter and Lauren when Mark confronts her over what she knew about Max’s affair.

Lauren can’t resist seeking Mark out to find out whether he has returned for her. But when she discovers he intends to leave again, will she really want him to go?

Can Peter woo Lauren back in EastEnders spoilers? (Credit: BBC)

9. Peter tries to excite his wife in EastEnders spoilers

With tensions between Lauren and Peter reaching new heights, he decides to give her the excitement she has been craving. He promises to be more spontaneous, but will his efforts be enough?

Lauren tells Mark that what happened between them can never happen again. He prepares to leave Walford, but will Lauren really let him walk away?

Kathy’s drinking again in EastEnders spoilers (Credit: BBC)

10. Kathy hits the booze!

It’s party time at The Albert as Harvey celebrates his birthday. But with everything going on in Walford, what could possibly go wrong?!

11. Jack wants answers from Darnell

Frustrated that the potential donor match for Denise has yet to come forward, Jack goes to see Darnell, convinced that he is the person they are looking for.

Darnell admits the truth, but then explains why he is afraid. Can Jack convince him to be brave and help Denise?

12. Phil helps Ned in EastEnders spoilers

Phil agrees to help Ned track down a former business associate who could hold the key to the Hawkins family’s money troubles.

Will they manage to find the answers they need?

Read more: EastEnders cast shake up 2026 – who’s leaving, joining and returning?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Friday on BBC One at 7.30pm.

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