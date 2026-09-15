Jamie Oliver makes confession about marriage to wife Jools after ‘getting to know her properly’: ‘How is that possible?’

Jamie Oliver says he is happier than ever after reflecting on his marriage to his wife, Jools.

The chef shared the upbeat update during an appearance on The Romesh Ranganathan Show. At 51, he credited Jools with helping him become a better version of himself.

Jamie and Jools have five children, and the chef said family life now leaves him deeply grateful. His comments offered a warm glimpse into a relationship which began when both were teenagers.

Jamie spoke of his love for Jools (Credit: Amy Muir/Shutterstock)

Jamie Oliver says he has never loved Jools more

The strongest declaration came as Jamie considered the people closest to him.

“I’ve never loved my wife more than now,” he said.

Speaking to Romesh, he said: “I want to try and be the best version of myself. My wife’s been amazing. She’s like my best teacher at the moment I’ve got to know her more in the last two years. Well, I’ve been going out of her since I was 18. So, that’s interesting. Like, how is that how is that possible?

“But like I feel like I’m just finally getting to know her properly, which is quite exciting. She’s a bit like Yoda. She’s very wise. Absolutely tiny. She’s so tall. Oh my god. My wife’s legs are so long. They’re like literally miles.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver)

Jamie and Jools revisit their first Crete holiday

“‘I’ve never loved my wife more than now, and I’m so proud of my kids, and then like my team at work I’m so grateful for,” he then added.

The interview follows another nostalgic moment shared earlier this month. Jamie posted a photograph from the couple’s first holiday together in Crete.

In the image, he had long blond hair, while the pair wore matching baseball caps. Jamie and Jools joked that they had barely changed since the youthful snap was taken.

The couple met as teenagers after being set up on a double date. Jamie was introduced to his future wife in 1992 alongside his friend Jimmy Doherty.

Jools later spent three months working in Tokyo. Jamie reportedly wrote to her every day, helping them keep their teenage relationship going.

They married in 2000. Their long relationship also included a Las Vegas vow renewal in 2024, marking their 24th wedding anniversary.

Read more: Father-of-five Jamie Oliver, 51, shares baby bombshell live on air

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