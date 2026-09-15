Sue Radford has shared an emotional update after daughter Tillie, 16, entered theatre for a lengthy leg operation.

The 22 Kids and Counting star told Instagram followers Tillie’s surgery began at 9am. She said the procedure was expected to last around seven hours.

The operation involved an external fixator being fitted to Tillie’s lower leg, alongside a knee reconstruction. It marks the latest stage in years of treatment for a difference in her leg lengths.

Tillie previously shared concerns about bullying linked to her disability while considering further surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radford Family (@theradfordfamily)

Sue Radford describes an anxious seven-hour wait for daughter’s operation

Sue posted a photograph of Toy Story character Lotso sitting on a hospital chair. She then described the moment her daughter was put to sleep.

“Watching them put her to sleep is honestly one of the hardest things,” Sue wrote.

“You know they’re in the best hands, but that doesn’t make walking away from them any easier. Tillie was so incredibly brave though, and we couldn’t be prouder of her.”

She added: “We’ve got a very long and anxious day ahead of us.”

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Tillie Radford’s leg treatment began in childhood

Tillie’s leg growth was affected after a growth plate injury and later bone infection at 18 months old. Her left leg stopped growing properly, leaving it 3.5cm shorter than her right. This also affected her hip alignment and the way she walked.

At five, Tillie underwent a five-hour operation to realign the bone. She then wore an external mechanical frame for nine months, gradually stretching and straightening the leg.

The current procedure follows a major leg-lengthening operation and other treatment intended to improve her alignment and mobility.

During a 2024 episode, Tillie discussed another possible operation and her worries about returning to school. She feared bullying over a leg cage and having to walk in different shoes.

However, the teenager decided to proceed because she wanted to improve her future mobility. Sue and Noel agreed with the surgeons to postpone the operation until after her GCSE exams.

Fans of the show shared their support (Credit: Channel 5)

22 Kids and Counting fans send support

Support quickly filled the comments beneath Sue’s hospital update.

One follower wrote: “Hope all goes well, and a smooth road to recovery.”

“Tilly is such a brave little girl. Fingers crossed everything goes well today and the healing process is quick. X,” another person shared.

“Good luck Tillie. Thinking of you all. With lots of love. God bless,” a third remarked.

“Poor Tilly, let’s hope this operation works out well for her,” a fourth said.

Read more: Real reason for Sue Radford’s drastic weight loss finally revealed as she admits ‘I’m definitely not going back’

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