7 Up originals Jackie Bassett and Sue Fitzgerald have admitted they are not sure the ground-breaking documentary series could be made today.

Jackie and Sue will appear on screen for one final time when the first 70 Up episode airs tonight.

The pair first opened up about their lives alongside a group of other children when they were just seven years old.

70 Up’s Jackie Bassett and Sue Fitzgerald have shared their views on the iconic series (Credit: ITV)

It was 1964 and the children came from a wide range of class and social backgrounds. The programme then returned to interview them every seven years throughout their lives.

Now aged 70, Jackie and Sue have looked back on their incredible journey. But they are not convinced the series could ever be made in 2026.

Their comments come after ITV added a ‘trigger warning’ to their original 7 Up episode over “outdated attitudes”.

70 Up’s Sue and Jackie reflect on documentary series

Jackie and Sue attended the same primary school. During the early Up series, they appeared alongside fellow pupil and participant Lynn Johnson, who sadly died in 2013.

The women have now appeared on This Morning ahead of the 70 Up finale to look back on their experiences. They also explained why the original series chose just four girls compared with 10 boys.

Both Jackie and Sue blamed the decision on late director Michael Apted’s “upbringing”.

“He really thought we’d all be housewives and maybe not particularly interesting,” Sue said on the ITV daytime show. “In his defence, he did say he regretted only choosing four girls.”

Jackie added: “He just had this idea that, even at 21, we were just going to be little women in the kitchen.”

Jackie and Sue filmed every 7 years of their life alongside their now late friend Lynn Johnson (Credit: ITV)

Looking back on how much things have changed, Jackie admitted: “It’s a whole different ballgame now. I don’t think you could do it now.”

Sue agreed, saying: “There’s too many rules about what you can say and what you can’t say. It was such a breeze, it was easy for us then.”

End of a era

Jackie and Sue share the same feelings about the Up series finally coming to an end. They feel proud to have been part of television history, but are also relieved to close that chapter.

Jackie told hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard: “It’s bitter sweet. We always get the call that the next one is due and you panic a bit.

“You can’t remember what you’ve done. It’s quite nice to think it’s stopping. We haven’t got to think of any of that again.”

Sue added: “I’m full of pride because I do recognise it’s an achievement. For us, it’s just our lives. I’m sad now, but I think it’s a good time to finish.

“We’re all getting on a bit and who knows what’s going to happen now. At the moment, we’re all in a good place so it’s good to go out on a high.”

Read more: 7 Up’s Paul shares final update in 70 Up after capturing hearts with his ‘I don’t like greens’ remark

70 Up starts at 9pm on ITV on Tuesday September 15, 2026.