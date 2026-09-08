It’s happened! 7 Up star Sue reveals she and Glenn have finally said ‘I do’ in romantic beach wedding

7 Up original Sue Fitzgerald has finally said “I do” to her long term partner Glenn after almost three decades together.

The 70 Up star will reveal the lovely news in the highly-anticipated Up finale, which arrives on ITV next week.

Viewers have watched Sue’s life unfold since she first appeared on screen at just seven years old.

Now, after years of wondering whether she and Glenn would ever make it official, fans finally have their answer.

Sue Fitzgerald will reveal she’s finally got married in 70 Up (Credit: ITV)

Sue divorced her first husband when she was 35. She later met Glenn, who first appeared in her story during 42 Up in 1998.

Then, in 63 Up, viewers discovered the pair had been engaged for more than ten years. Despite that, they still had not walked down the aisle.

Until now, that is. Sue has finally become a married woman. Yippee!

7 Up star Sue finally marries partner Glenn

Sue is back with her fellow Up stars for one final emotional look at their lives.

The two part 70 Up finale catches up with the participants as they reach the age of 70, revealing what has happened since viewers last saw them.

Sue will appear relaxing in her back garden with her two grown up children. Her romantic history has also played a big part in her story throughout the series.

Sue married her first husband Billy when she was 24. The couple went on to have two children before divorcing when Sue was 35.

By the time 42 Up aired in 1998, Sue had found love again.

“I’m with someone now, which is nice,” she said at the time.

Viewers were introduced to Glenn as he watched on while Sue enjoyed a spot of karaoke.

Sue was seen singing karaoke as new partner Glenn looked on in 42 Up (Credit: ITV)

‘Glenn got fed up’

Fast forward to 63 Up and Sue revealed that she and Glenn were still happily together.

At the time, she told viewers: “We’ve been together now over 20 years. We’re still not married. Never say never. But, no plans.”

Sue had even joked that they were in “the longest engagement known to man”.

Clearly, Glenn eventually decided enough was enough.

Sue reveals that he proposed during a romantic trip to Goa, writing his proposal in the sand on the beach.

She says: “Glenn decided he’s fed up of being on the longest engagement of all time. So he asked me to marry him on the beach in Goa.

“He wrote, ‘Will you marry me?’ in the sand and bought me a ring. Another ring. I’ve got two engagement rings now!””

The pair then finally made things official.

Sue adds: “So it was very romantic and very lovely. I couldn’t have wanted a better wedding really.”

Sue joked in 63 Up she was in ‘the longest engagement known to man’ (Credit: ITV)

When is 70 Up on?

70 Up begins at 9pm on Tuesday September 15, 2026. Viewers can watch the emotional finale on ITV1 and ITVX.

Sue’s working life has also changed considerably since she first appeared in the documentary series. Over the years, she held a number of office jobs.

Her most recent role was working in the legal faculty at the University of London. Sue has now retired.

In 70 Up, she will also open up about life after work and admit she has struggled with the transition into retirement.

Read more: 70 Up’s Tony breaks down as he reflects on his childhood dream of being a jockey

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70 Up starts at 9pm on ITV1 on Tuesday September 15, 2026.