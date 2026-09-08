Katie Price admits ‘I look like a hamster’ as she undergoes face procedure ahead of NTAs appearance

Katie Price has revealed swollen cheeks, bruising around her eyes, and chest bandages after undergoing more cosmetic work on her face.

In an Instagram video, the 48-year-old explained that she had returned to Brussels for corrective breast surgery.

The footage showed Katie wearing a post-surgery bra over dressings, with purple marks visible beside her eyes. She has long spoken publicly about her changing appearance and cosmetic procedures.

Katie showed off a bruised look (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price starts National Television Awards preparations

Katie said she was beginning her glamour preparations within hours of sharing the recovery video.

She planned to attend that evening’s National Television Awards and said she had a different red-carpet look ready.

Katie added that she had chosen an outfit for her daughter, Princess, to wear.

The red-carpet countdown therefore continued while Katie remained visibly swollen and bandaged.

Katie Price explains corrective breast surgery

Katie said an earlier operation had left one breast slightly larger than the other.

She said: “So, I went to Brussels because one of my boobs was still slightly bigger than the other.”

Katie explained the surgery (Credit: Gary Roberts/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

During the latest operation, Katie said the surgeon inserted a new implant to address the difference. She also decided to increase both breasts while the corrective work was taking place.

Recalling that choice, she said she told the surgeon: “Oh, go on, just put a bit more in both of them.”

Katie then moved the camera towards her chest, revealing the bandages and support garment. Katie has undergone more than 40 surgeries over the years.

Katie has had over 40 surgeries in her life (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Katie Price details face filler and swelling

The Brussels visit also included filler injections in areas Katie said had become hollow. She linked those changes to getting older and losing weight.

Katie said the injections were completed while she was asleep during the procedure. She described the filler as being placed beneath the muscle and towards the bone.

By the following morning, bruising and swelling were visible around her eyes and cheeks. Katie stressed that nothing had been injected directly into the enlarged cheek area.

Instead, she believed swelling had moved down across her face after the treatment. She added: “I look like a hamster and it’s sore.”

Read more: Katie Price accused of major Photoshop fail in barely-there bodysuit: ‘Her arm is about 10ft long’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts! We want to hear from you.