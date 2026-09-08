‘Please stop!’ Coronation Street fans slam Kit Green storyline twist as they complain: ‘He’s everywhere’

Coronation Street fans have been left fuming over the latest Kit Green storyline twist, with some pleading for the soap to stop putting him “everywhere”.

Jacob Roberts joined the cobbles as Kit back in 2024, after Bernie Winter tracked down the son she had given up for adoption as a baby. Eventually he decided to put down roots in Weatherfield.

Now, two years on, Kit appears to be at the centre of a growing number of storylines. It was recently revealed that he would be diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, while he has also just slept with Bethany, opening up a completely separate plot.

And some viewers are now worried that the soap is giving Kit too much to deal with at once, with many wanting the focus to remain on his cancer storyline.

It’s the start of a huge story for Kit (Credit: ITV)

Kit’s current Coronation Street drama

Over the last two years, Kit has found himself involved in plenty of Coronation Street drama.

After starting a relationship with Sarah, he was quickly pulled into the Platt family and their many problems. His job as a detective has also seen him become involved in various storylines where he might not otherwise have been directly connected.

More recently, Kit has been appearing on screen even more.

After discovering that Sarah had killed Theo, Kit was determined to help her, which saw him go head-to-head with her ex Gary for a time. But Sarah eventually realised just how much Kit was struggling and decided to end their relationship.

While it initially appeared that Kit simply wasn’t coping with being dumped, it was later revealed that he had been diagnosed with breast cancer and was struggling to come to terms with what was happening.

Then there was Jodie, who began making a move on Kit. He wasn’t interested, but ended up sleeping with Sarah’s daughter Bethany instead.

With so much happening in Kit’s life right now, some Coronation Street fans are questioning whether the soap has simply given him too much.

Is there too much Kit happening? (Credit: ITV)

Fans fear soap is ‘overusing’ Kit

Taking to social media, fans have debated whether Kit has been overused recently, with many pleading for the soap to concentrate on his cancer storyline.

One fan penned: “Almost feel sea sick with Kit showing up in every single storyline.”

Another added: “I don’t even care about Kit’s storyline at the moment. He is the most overused character on the show. Now we have another Kit centred storyline. Please make it stop!”

“Can we have one episode without Kit or Jodie appearing? Such overused characters” a third commented.

A fourth annoyed fan wrote: “Why do they shove these characters like Kit and Lisa down our throats? They are overused now.”

Another viewer pleaded: “I would really rather Corrie didn’t do the whole Kit and Bethany thing. They should focus the entire storyline on Kit’s cancer, it has potential of being really well done. They shouldn’t ruin it.”

However, not everyone is unhappy to see more of Kit on screen.

One fan penned: “Can everyone ease up on Kit? It makes sense that he slept with Bethany because he has a lot going on and is clearly troubled.”

Another added: “I really hope Kit will be okay. Glad to see Coronation Street raising this kind of awareness. Looking forward to watching it all unfold.”

So while some fans are clearly getting frustrated by the amount of Kit drama, others are happy to see the character taking centre stage.

With his cancer diagnosis now at the heart of his storyline, viewers will be hoping the soap can strike the right balance as Kit’s latest chapter continues.

Read more: 12 Coronation Street spoilers for next week