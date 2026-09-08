Emmerdale fans predict heartbreaking Scarlett Nicholls return twist following Jimmy’s death: ’She wouldn’t miss it!’

Emmerdale fans are convinced a huge return for Scarlett Nicholls could be on the cards following the tragic death of her half-brother Jimmy King.

Jimmy was killed when his car plunged into Joe and Dawn’s wedding marquee. It was later revealed that he swerved to avoid an oncoming car, which Vinny was driving.

Since Jimmy’s death, his ex-wife Sadie King has also returned to the village and left Nicola questioning whether her entire life with Jimmy was a lie.

And now, fans are convinced another important woman from Jimmy’s past could soon be making her way back to the Dales.

Fans believe Scarlett would immediately come home (Credit: Shutterstock)

Who is Scarlett Nicholls in Emmerdale?

Scarlett was played by Kelsey-Beth Crossley and quickly became a fan favourite during her time in Emmerdale.

She arrived in the village in 2007 as the younger secret half-sister of Jimmy, Carl and Matthew. It was revealed that their father, Tom King, had been having an affair with Carrie Nicholls, who had been his wife’s nurse at the time of her death.

The King brothers only discovered they had a little sister after Tom died, when it emerged he had left Scarlett 25% of Home Farm and 10% of Kings and Sons, which was to be held in a trust until she turned 18.

While Matthew didn’t want anything to do with Scarlett, Jimmy and Carl slowly grew closer to their younger sister.

During her time in the village, Scarlett dated Adam Barton, but she eventually decided to leave in 2011 after he kissed someone else.

However, Scarlett also started her own business organising hen parties while she was living in the village. That could mean she would easily be able to slot back into village life and potentially even work at Take A Vow, which Belle is now running alone following Dawn’s death.

Nicola was with Jimmy when he died (Credit: ITV)

Fans believe Scarlett will return for Jimmy King’s funeral

Following Jimmy’s death, some Emmerdale fans began wondering whether Scarlett could make a surprise return to the village, something viewers have wanted to see for some time.

Her return wouldn’t be completely out of the question either, as she briefly came back in 2012 for Carl’s funeral. And given how close she and Jimmy were, fans believe his death could be the perfect reason for her to return again.

One fan penned on X: “I wonder if Jimmy’s sister Scarlett Nicholls will return for his funeral? She came back for Carl’s?”

Another agreed: “I think she would as Jimmy and Scarlett had a close sibling relationship. Jimmy was the one who wanted to get to know her more.”

Over on Reddit, fans were also discussing the possibility, with one even suggesting Scarlett could help Nicola deal with Sadie.

They wrote: “Surely Scarlett would return for Jimmy’s funeral? She came back to the village for Carl’s. She was initially in it just after Sadie left but she might know about her history with the family and could help take her down? I would love to see her again!”

A fan agreed: “I hope so. Always loved Scarlett.”

Another added: “I’m always up for a Scarlett return.”

So, a Scarlett return for Jimmy King’s funeral certainly isn’t impossible, particularly given her history with the family and her close relationship with Jimmy.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see whether she makes her way back to Emmerdale. But after Sadie’s shock return, could Scarlett be the next familiar face to arrive in the village?

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Charity at rock bottom, Sarah confesses and Sadie drops a bombshell on Cain