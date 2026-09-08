EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Zoe is dead in mysterious circumstances and Penny’s secret comes out

There’s heartbreak for Kat in EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal devastation when she discovers Zoe has died. But could there be more to her death than anyone realises?

Meanwhile, Penny gives birth, but her secret is about to come out when someone discovers the truth. Can she convince them to keep quiet? And what other secrets will be revealed?

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

Kat can’t take in what’s happened (Credit: BBC)

1. Zoe found dead

After finding Zoe’s lifeless body, Kat is left in shock and unable to speak. She can’t quite believe what has happened and keeps the devastating discovery to herself.

But it isn’t long before Alfie learns that Zoe is dead, leaving him completely stunned.

The news of Zoe’s death hits everyone hard (Credit: BBC)

2. The family find out the truth in EastEnders spoilers

Meanwhile, Jean, Mo and Lily move into The Vic to live with Kat and Alfie after Suki evicts them.

Despite their upset, they try to put a positive spin on the situation. However, their plans are quickly derailed when they discover the devastating news about Zoe.

Kat can’t confide in Alfie (Credit: BBC)

3. Kat struggles to cope

With the family devastated and struggling to make sense of Zoe’s death, Kat shuts herself away. She later heads to the container junction, where Oscar offers some comfort by opening up about his sister Abi and how his mum coped after her death.

Kat returns to The Vic, only to be horrified when she discovers the family holding a vigil for Zoe. She orders everyone out before finally breaking down.

The postmortem leaves Kat shocked (Credit: BBC)

4. Is there more to Zoe’s death?

As news of Zoe’s death spreads around Walford, the last person to see her alive is particularly affected. Could they know more than they’re letting on?

Then the police arrive with the postmortem results, leaving Kat stunned. She wants answers about what really happened.

Sharon shares her own experiences with Kat (Credit: BBC)

5. Sharon and Kat uncover something shocking

Sharon, who has experienced the pain of losing a child herself with son Denny, tries to support Kat with some words of advice. She then suggests they speak to Jack for help.

However, the evidence soon uncovers something shocking…

Penny can’t take the guilt any more (Credit: BBC)

6. Penny decides to come clean

Penny experiences labour pains and immediately worries about the baby. However, the hospital tells her everything is fine and she returns home.

But at Vinny’s 30th birthday, Lauren notices that Penny is upset. She admits she’s planning to tell Vinny the truth that he might not be the baby’s dad. Lauren tries to change her mind, but will Penny listen?

EastEnders spoiler reveal Penny and Vinny have a son (Credit: BBC)

7. Penny gives birth in EastEnders spoilers

Suki upsets Penny at Vinny’s party, prompting her to head outside. But then her waters break. Harry and Gina try to sober Vinny up and get him to the hospital.

Suki and Jack arrive to support Penny, while Vinny makes it there just in time. Penny gives birth to a son, leaving her and Vinny overjoyed.

Another secret is soon uncovered (Credit: BBC)

8. Penny’s secret is out

Penny tells Lauren that she’s changed her mind and won’t tell Vinny the truth. Unfortunately for her, someone overhears their conversation…

As the Brannings and Panesars come together for the Naam Karan of Vinny and Penny’s son, the mystery listener confronts Penny.

But when they reveal what they know, another secret is uncovered…

Oscar is supposed to comfort Josh, but it leads to more (Credit: BBC)

9. Oscar and Josh struggle to resist

Patrick asks Oscar to speak to Josh about Zoe, but it’s clear the pair are struggling to contain their feelings for each other. Before long, they end up kissing.

Oscar finds himself torn between his head and his heart and eventually ends his friendship with Josh, leaving them both devastated.

10. Gemma wants to help in EastEnders spoilers

Keen to help and feel welcomed, Gemma tries to settle into the community by cooking for the Slaters. But things don’t go according to plan. Has she only made matters worse?

Read more: EastEnders cast shake up 2026 – who’s leaving, joining and returning?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

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