In Emmerdale spoilers for next week things are going from bad to worse for Charity in prison after she is subjected to a humiliating full-body search. Meanwhile, Sarah buckles under the pressure and decides to finally confess.

Elsewhere, Sadie confronts Cain over the money he stole from her, but he has no idea about the bombshell she is about to drop.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Charity has hit rock bottom (Credit: ITV)

1. Charity at rock bottom Emmerdale spoilers

Things get even worse for Charity in prison when a lockdown leads to a cell search. Officers discover white powder and Charity is subjected to a humiliating full-body search.

The ordeal triggers a PTSD-induced panic attack and Charity is placed in segregation. How much more can she possibly cope with?

Jacob finds out the truth in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

2. Sarah confesses

After failing to persuade Serena to help Charity, Mack and Chas call a family meeting and insist Sarah needs to change her statement.

Mackenzie threatens to expose Sarah as the real killer and tell Jacob who Leyla’s parents really are if she refuses. However, Cain supports Sarah and tells Mack to back off.

Eventually, the pressure becomes too much for Sarah and she breaks down. She confesses everything to Jacob, leaving him shocked. But how will he react?

Robert and Sadie are plotting (Credit: ITV)

3. Robert and Sadie team up

Sadie continues to manipulate grieving Nicola, managing to get her house keys and handing them to Robert so he can burgle the place.

Robert is nearly caught but narrowly escapes. When they fail to find the money, they decide to head to Jimmy’s favourite place to hunt for clues. So off they go to Whitby.

Cain is thrown by what Sadie reveals in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

4. Sadie confronts Cain

When Sadie spots Cain, she is visibly shaken. She also has a run-in with Kim, and it’s not exactly friendly.

Sadie then goes to see Cain and demands the money he stole from her. Cain brushes her off and rejects her, but Sadie has one more card to play. She drops a huge bombshell on him. What is it?

Joe’s latest decision devastates Kim (Credit: ITV)

5. Joe continues to lash out in Emmerdale spoilers

Kim demands a progress report on the crash investigation from DS Ramsden. Later, she is shaken when Joe reveals that he is holding a private funeral for Dawn, with no guests other than himself.

Billy is furious and confronts Joe, but Joe refuses to back down. He coldly confirms that neither Billy nor the children can attend.

Devastated Billy soon finds himself lashing out at Ruby over her role in what has happened. Wanting to make amends, Ruby visits Joe and begs him to allow Dawn’s children to attend their mother’s funeral.

Joe rejects her plea and threatens her before throwing her out.

Graham finds out Joe is not done with those he holds responsible (Credit: ITV)

6. Joe gives in, but what is he planning?

A conversation with Clemmie sees Joe finally agree that Billy and the children can attend the funeral.

But Joe soon tells Graham that he has not turned a corner and has not forgiven anyone. He is planning revenge against all those responsible for Dawn’s death.

Joe asks Graham for a favour, but what exactly is he planning? And how far will he go?

Vinny can’t marry Lewis (Credit: ITV)

7. Vinny breaks Lewis’ heart in Emmerdale spoilers

Kev advises Lewis against hinting at Vinny to propose. But fed up with waiting, Lewis decides to propose to Vinny instead.

However, Vinny finds himself unable to accept, consumed by guilt over Jimmy and Dawn’s deaths. His hesitation leaves Lewis hurt and humiliated, so he walks away.

But will Vinny finally reveal what’s really going on?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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