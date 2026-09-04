Who is Kit’s mystery woman? Everything we know after tonight’s shock Coronation Street twist

Coronation Street left viewers with a major mystery today as Kit appeared to spend the night with a mystery woman.

After a night of flirting with both Jodie and Shona, the big question is: who actually ended up in bed with him?

Kit went on a date with Jodie this week, much to Bethany’s horror (Credit: ITV)

Kit is burying his head in the sand to forget

It’s been a big week for Kit. First, his aunt Celeste passed away. Then he discovered the devastating news that there’s a BRCA gene mutation in the family.

While Bernie is planning to get herself tested, no one knows that Kit has already been showing symptoms of breast cancer.

Instead of sharing his problems, Kit has been trying to forget by distracting himself with Jodie of all people!

Despite everyone warning Kit that Jodie is trouble, he has already been on one date with her this week. He then saw her again today, after agreeing to a night in with wine.

However, what he didn’t count on was Shona joining them for the date. With Shona very much ‘Team Sarah’, she was shocked to see Kit had moved on so quickly, and even more stunned that it was with Jodie.

Shona warned Kit that her sister was a troublemaker, but even that wasn’t enough to put him off.

After Jodie promised to look after Harper for the night, Shona told her off for drinking, and instead downed her sister’s wine for her.

Shona was soon drunk and flirty – and Kit found himself stuck in the middle of the siblings.

Shona gatecrashed Kit and Jodie’s date in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Who does Kit sleep with in Coronation Street?

While the mystery of who Kit slept with is being kept tightly under wraps until next week, there are some clues about who the mystery woman is.

The obvious answer would be Jodie. Not only is she desperately trying to get her claws into Kit, but they have already started to get to know one another after their date earlier this week.

Shona is less likely. Not only is she happily married to David, but she is also a shattered mum. However, she was drunk… so you never know.

Or could it be someone entirely different?

Some fans have already predicted romance between Bethany and Kit. Could she be a potential love interest too?

While Kit was only proposing to Bethany’s mum, Sarah, a few months ago, he and Bethany are living together, and some viewers think they have shared more than one lingering look.

Jodie overhears a secret conversation next week (Credit: ITV)

What happens next?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Jodie’s upset when Kit says he doesn’t want to see her again.

Looking for revenge, Jodie lets herself into Sarah’s flat to have a snoop. But she’s forced to hide when Kit and Bethany suddenly return.

Jodie then overhears Bethany revealing a shocking secret and, true to form, decides to turn it to her advantage.

So, what exactly has she discovered? Could she have overheard something about Kit’s mystery night of passion?

Read more: Coronation Street cast departures and returns – who’s leaving the cobbles next?