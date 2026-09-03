Vinny’s Emmerdale exit sealed as his guilt over the wedding crash is finally revealed

Emmerdale has finally confirmed that it was none other than Vinny Dingle who caused the wedding-day crash that killed Jimmy and Dawn. And with his rumoured exit looming, could this be how he is eventually written out of the soap?

Gabby was convinced Vinny was hiding something from her – and she was right! (Credit: ITV)

Gabby’s secret was revealed

Tonight’s episode saw Gabby continuing to look guilty every time anyone mentioned the accident. And for a while it seemed she could have been the one who caused Jimmy to swerve off the road and into the wedding marquee.

However, it was only when she went to see Vinny that the truth was revealed.

Gabby asked Vinny about what happened during their video call a few days earlier. Then, in a series of flashbacks, we saw that Gabby called Vinny while he was driving.

Vinny answered the call, despite not having a hands-free system in his car. Gabby realised he was driving and said she would call back later, but Vinny could see she was upset and told her he was fine to chat.

Gabby then offloaded to Vinny about Billy running away with Dawn, complaining that men only used her until someone better came along.

As Vinny tried to reassure her, he didn’t see Jimmy’s car coming towards him until it was too late. He swerved, causing Jimmy to go off the road – and we all know what happened next.

At first, it seemed Gabby was solely responsible for Jimmy’s death (Credit: ITV)

Vinny lied to Gabby in today’s Emmerdale

When Gabby asked Vinny in the present day what he had almost hit, he lied that it was a deer.

Gabby had been worried that she and Vinny had caused the crash. But he kept his involvement to himself and told her not to worry.

However, the guilt of what happened was clearly eating away at Vinny, and he went to see Nicola.

At first it looked like he might confess everything. But when he found her drunk and in a bad place after a run-in with Sadie, he decided to keep the truth to himself.

Nicola was with Jimmy when he died (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale exit: Is this how Vinny leaves?

It was reported earlier this year that Vinny, played by Bradley Johnson, would be leaving the soap.

Although it hasn’t been officially confirmed, reports also suggested Jimmy and Dawn would be killed off, which has since happened.

If the rumours are true, could this shock twist seal Vinny’s fate? With Joe on the warpath looking for someone to blame for Dawn’s death, Vinny is either going to have to run or face a much grimmer ending.

Vinny could also be looking at a long stretch in jail if Ramsden works out the truth.

Either way, it sadly doesn’t look like Vinny is going to be getting his happy ever after with Lewis.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale? All the cast exits, arrivals and returns