How the murder of schoolgirl Elianne Andam, 15, led to Paul C. Brunson’s new crime documentary series

Paul C. Brunson was left deeply affected by the murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam, and the case inspired his new TV series, Red Flag.

The relationship expert and podcast host is fronting the new show, which aims to support survivors and help others recognise the dangers of abusive relationships.

Paul wants to “uncover the hidden warning signs” before those he meets are subjected to violence, coercion and control.

Paul C. Brunson is meeting domestic abuse survivors in his new crime series Red Flag (Credit U)

Across the series, he will hear from eight survivors about their experiences, as well as speaking to the friends and loved ones who supported them.

Their stories reveal just how damaging abusive relationships can become. Here’s what we know.

Paul C. Brunson’s Red Flag’s link to murder of Elianne Andam

In 2023, Elianne Andam was stabbed to death near a shopping centre in Croydon, close to Paul’s London home. She had been accompanying her friend to meet an ex boyfriend on a Saturday morning.

Elianne’s friend had arranged to return some belongings to Hassan Sentamu, including a teddy bear. However, Sentamu arrived carrying a knife.

A confrontation followed, during which 17-year-old Sentamu repeatedly stabbed Elianne in front of horrified members of the public. He is currently serving a life sentence for her murder, with a minimum of 23 years.

Paul says: “There was an incident that happened a few years ago that has led me to want to try and help educate both myself and others on some of the dark, manipulative and sometimes violent aspects of toxic relationships.

“There was a young girl by the name of Elianne Andam, who was killed at the age of 15 not too far from where I live and our families have mutual friends. I became obsessed not only with her particular case, but with the patterns that led to the abuser killing her.

“It was that case, quite honestly, that led me to this series. Through this I have been simultaneously distraught and hyper-aware of how abusers use a very specific pattern when assaulting.”

Elianne Andam was murdered by her friend’s ex-boyfriend in broad daylight (Credit: Shutterstock)

‘A national crisis’

Each episode will see Paul meet another survivor of domestic abuse. One of them is Jak, who became a victim of the Tinder Predator, Christopher Harkins. He was later convicted of rape, assault and fraud.

Kathryn was manipulated so severely by her ‘alpha male’ partner that she left her children. She also suffered a broken back because of the abuse.

Gareth, meanwhile, was controlled and starved by his abusive girlfriend.

Paul will meet eight survivors in total throughout the series.

He says: “My hope is that viewers take away two things when hearing these true stories of our very heroic survivors. One is awareness.

“If you were like me, you may not be aware of how horrific, how prevalent, how much of a national crisis we’re in when it comes to abuse, sexual assault and stalking.

“Secondly, my question is, now that you are aware, what can we do to help stop this? This level of crisis that we’re in right now requires an entire community, an entire nation. And so, it is our obligation.”

When does Paul C. Brunson: Red Flag start?

Paul C. Brunson: Red Flag starts on U&W next week. The first episode will air at 9pm on Tuesday September 8, with the second episode airing straight after.

The series will also be available to stream on U.

A difficult watch, but we will definitely be tuning in to this one.

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Paul C. Brunson starts at 9pm on U&W on Tuesday September 8, 2026. The series will also be available to stream on U.