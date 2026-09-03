Prince Harry set to skydive later this month in death-defying bid to raise money for charity

Prince Harry will take on a charity skydive this September, honouring a promise made to 102-year-old veteran Ed Marshall.

The Duke of Sussex will make the jump with Ed’s grandson Bailey. Sunnybrook Foundation says the challenge will raise money for two organisations supporting Canada’s military community.

Harry met Ed Marshall last year (Credit: Canadian Press/Shutterstock)

Ed Marshall on why he wants Prince Harry to do the skydive

The idea emerged during Prince Harry’s Toronto visit last November. He met Ed at Sunnybrook Hospital’s veterans centre in the Canadian city.

Ed told Harry about completing a fundraising skydive to mark his 100th birthday. That remarkable feat became the spark for their new challenge.

According to the foundation, the pair then devised plans for another jump.

Ed is now 102 and will not take part in the skydive. His grandson, Bailey, will step in and accompany Harry instead.

The event will mark Bailey’s first jump, according to Ed. The veteran shared his hopes for his grandson’s debut.

“My grandson, he’s never jumped before, but he has the right attitude about this, and I hope he enjoys it,” Ed said.

Harry will raise money for charity in death-defying fashion (Credit: Shutterstock)

How military service shaped Prince Harry’s charity jump

Sunnybrook Foundation said Harry and Ed connected through their military service. Their experiences span different generations but gave the plan a shared purpose.

Ed trained as a paratrooper during the Second World War. Harry served in the British Army for 10 years.

He completed two tours in Afghanistan. He served as a Forward Air Controller and Apache helicopter pilot.

The fundraiser therefore connects Ed’s wartime training with Harry’s later military career.

They came up with the idea in November (Credit: Canadian Press/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry’s skydive will support military charities

The jump will support Sunnybrook and the True Patriot Love Foundation. Sunnybrook Foundation runs Canada’s largest veterans care facility.

Sunnybrook Foundation described True Patriot Love as Canada’s foundation for the military community.

Together, both beneficiaries centre the challenge on veterans and Canada’s wider military community.

Could the skydive be Prince Harry’s next public engagement?

The skydive may also become Harry’s next public engagement. In fact, it could be his first public engagement since moving back to the UK.

Harry’s most recent public appearance took place in Washington, DC. There, he met veterans and their families.

For now, the September jump keeps attention on the promise, charity fundraising, and the military community.

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