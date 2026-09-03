Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals growing baby bump in bikini as she admits her ’emotions are all over the place’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared a bikini photo near the end of her pregnancy with her third child.

The Little Mix singer displayed her bump in dark brown swimwear while updating followers about her emotions.

The 34-year-old is expecting her third child with footballer husband Andre Gray.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leigh-Anne (@leighannepinnock)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares stunning pregnancy selfie

In a post for her 9.3 million followers to see, Leigh-Anne shared some snaps from the bathroom of her growing baby bump.

“Third trimester alreadyyyy,” she captioned the post.

“This pregnancy is going super quick; it’s scary. Emotions and hormones are all over the place, and on top of that, the grind doesn’t stop [laughing emoji]. But we’re just so excited to meet this lil bubba and go into our baby bubble!

“Life is about to get even more chaotic, and I can’t wait,” she then added.

Fans and followers flooded the comment section with love.

Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwall wrote: “Love you and your beautiful family.”

Perrie Edwards, meanwhile, shared heart-eye emojis.

Leigh-Anne has continued to work while pregnant (Credit: LounisPhotography/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Fans go wild for Leigh-Anne’s update

“You’re absolutely glowing, mama,” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeousssss,” another gushed. “So happy for you, I bet the girls are so excited to be big sisters,” a third added.

“Awh our girl is absolutely glowing!!! How crazy and so bloody wholesome you’re going to be a mumma of 3 so soon. You’re doing amazing, super mumma,” another said.

“Pregnancy looks so good on you, my girl. So happy for you. One more member to our beloved family is coming,” a fifth added.

Leigh-Anne and Andre already have twin daughters, who turned five after their birth in August 2021.

The couple married in June 2023, almost two years after welcoming the twins.

Andre and Leigh-Anne have two daughters already (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Leigh-Anne’s baby joy and family life

The singer first announced this pregnancy earlier in 2026 through a social media video. She recorded the announcement while working on music.

Alongside it, Leigh-Anne wrote: “As one chapter ends, another begins.”

Leigh-Anne previously discussed how she and Andre moved beyond a difficult period in their relationship.

Speaking on Paloma Faith’s Mad, Sad and Bad podcast, she claimed dishonesty had weakened trust, adding that she felt betrayed.

Leigh-Anne said Andre attended therapy and reflected on his behaviour while playing football abroad. He played for Aris Thessaloniki in Greece then.

According to Leigh-Anne, Andre came to view his earlier conduct as selfish. She said he then made efforts to change. Those efforts, she explained, taught her about forgiveness.

Leigh-Anne also addressed why someone might remain with a partner after heartbreak. She stressed that only the person involved knows what feels right.

After working through their problems, she said they had reached a “really beautiful place”.

Read more: Leigh-Anne Pinnock emotional as she opens up about losing both her dogs within a month

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