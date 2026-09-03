‘Fool!’: This Morning viewers shocked as Miriam Margolyes makes comments about Andi Peters’ skin colour

This Morning bosses were today forced to step in during a seriously awkward exchange between Miriam Margolyes and Andi Peters.

The actress left producers “nervous” after making a series of comments about Andi’s race and appearance during a live interview.

Miriam even incorrectly claimed that Andi has “a black daddy and a white mummy” before the presenter corrected her.

Miriam Margolyes was issued a warning on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

The 85-year-old was then warned through Andi’s earpiece as the conversation became increasingly uncomfortable.

Andi revealed what was happening on air, telling Miriam: “They’re getting nervous, they’re getting nervous.”

Viewers watching the ITV daytime show were left stunned by the exchange.

Miriam Margoyles in awkward Andi Peters race exchange

Miriam appeared on This Morning to discuss her new book with Andi and co-host Christine Lampard.

The conversation turned to accents while the trio chatted, with Christine’s Irish accent becoming part of the discussion.

Miriam then asked Andi: “What are you? Because you don’t have an accent. You’ve got a black daddy and a black mummy.”

Andi looked shocked before correcting her, saying: “Both my parents are black.”

Miriam replied: “Oh, both are black? High yella, that’s what they call it in America when people aren’t deeply black.”

Before she could take the conversation any further, producers began speaking to Andi through his earpiece.

“They’re getting nervous now, they’re getting nervous,” Andi told Miriam.

Andi had to tell Miriam the producers were ‘nervous’ (Credit: ITV)

Miriam remained calm and referenced “inclusion” as she responded: “Don’t be nervous. We’re all welcome.”

The interview ended shortly afterwards, with Miriam asking Christine whether she had “offended anyone”.

Christine reassured her that she had not.

However, viewers watching at home appeared to have a rather different reaction to the awkward scenes.

This Morning viewers react to Miriam’s comments to Andi

X, formerly known as Twitter, quickly filled with reactions to Miriam’s exchange with Andi.

One viewer wrote: “Did Miriam offend Andi? High Yella? Who knew….”

Another added a ‘shocked’ emoji and said: “Miriam nearly did the ‘where are you really from’ there.”

A third viewer simply wrote: “Well that was awkward.”

Someone else commented: “Margoyles thought she was being so dei and clever with the ‘high yella’ comment. Well, Miriam you were being exactly the opposite, you fool.”

Oh dear…

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