‘The hardest moments’: Gemma Collins’ Sky reality series to follow aftermath of her mum Joan’s tragic death

Gemma Collins has revealed when her brand new Sky reality series will land, promising viewers a side of her they have never seen before.

The former TOWIE star, 45, is best known for her larger than life GC persona.

But after allowing cameras into her life during what she describes as her “most challenging year yet”, fans could see a very different Gemma.

Gemma Collins has revealed the details of her brand new reality show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma has now given fans a first glimpse at her new documentary series and confirmed its release date. And there’s not long to wait.

Here’s everything we know about Gemma Collins: Everything. All At Once, including its start date and episode count.

What is Gemma Collins: Everything. All At Once

When filming began, Gemma and her partner Rami were preparing for their wedding and hoping to start a family. But as the year unfolded, their plans faced challenges they could not have expected.

Rami reportedly dealt with personal challenges of his own, placing further pressure on their relationship. Their hopes of starting a family also took them into the emotionally difficult world of fertility treatment.

According to Sky, Gemma begins questioning whether she has left having children too late after putting her career first for so many years.

The documentary follows her as she faces those concerns in real time.

Gemma Collins Documentary explores grief after losing her mum

Alongside the fertility storyline, Gemma is seen supporting those closest to her while continuing to juggle her demanding career.

In July, she faced the devastating loss of her mum Joan. Sky describes this as “another profound and deeply personal chapter” in an already difficult year.

The series was granted extraordinary access to Gemma behind closed doors, capturing moments when “the bravado drops”.

Viewers will see a more vulnerable, exhausted and hopeful side of Gemma, away from the larger than life persona they usually associate with her.

Sky describes the eight episodes as a “raw, relatable and deeply human portrait” of a woman balancing love, family, fertility and grief while trying to carry on.

Gemma’s mum Joan died in July while she was filming her new series (Credit: Shutterstock)

When does Gemma Collins: Everything. All At Once. start?

Gemma Collins: Everything. All At Once. premieres on Sky and streaming service NOW from September 15. The series will run for eight episodes, with each believed to last just under an hour.

Gemma confirmed the news on Instagram, telling her followers: “For the past year, I’ve let the cameras into my life in a way I never have before.

“It’s been a year I could never have predicted. A rollercoaster of emotions, with some of the happiest moments, some of the hardest, and times where I’ve felt more vulnerable than I ever thought I would.

“I’ve shared parts of myself and my life that I’ve always kept private. Looking back now, this film means more to me than I could ever put into words.”

Gemma added: “This is me, my family, my life… everything, all at once.”

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