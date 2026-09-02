Coleen Rooney ‘worried’ for marriage following husband Wayne’s new look: ‘He’s struggled to resist female attention in the past’

Wayne Rooney’s dramatic new look has left wife Coleen Rooney setting some very firm rules, according to insiders.

The former England striker has stepped out with a fresh new look after finally getting a nose job, following two nose breaks during his football career. He showed off his refreshed appearance while dropping eldest son Kai off at football training.

It follows a wider transformation for the 40-year-old, who shed weight and ditched his beard while fronting World Cup coverage earlier this year, earning plenty of praise from fans for his fresher look.

But according to insiders speaking to Closer, Coleen isn’t entirely thrilled about the attention his glow-up might bring. Coleen has previously spoken candidly about the couple’s marriage, reflecting on the ups and downs of their 18-year relationship.

Coleen and Wayne share four children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Coleen Rooney’s fears over Wayne Rooney’s history with women

A source told Closer that Coleen “loves seeing Wayne looking healthier and taking more pride in himself, but there’s a part of her that’s slightly worried about this glow-up.”

“She knows women are going to notice him more and, given their history, she’d be lying if she said that didn’t make her nervous,” the insider said.

They added: “She knows Wayne inside out. She loves him, but she also knows he’s struggled to resist female attention in the past.”

Wayne Rooney and Coleen Rooney’s 18-Year Marriage Scandals

Coleen and Wayne have known each other since they were 12, dating as teenagers before marrying in their early twenties. The pair now have four sons together: Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass.

But their 18-year marriage has weathered plenty of storms. Shortly after their wedding, reports emerged about Wayne’s use of sex parlours, and he was later accused of having an alleged affair with escort Jennifer Thompson.

Years later, Wayne was pulled over by police while driving another woman’s car after a night out and charged with drink-driving. He was also arrested for public intoxication at an airport during a separate incident.

Since 2024, though, the footballer turned pundit has largely stayed out of trouble.

Coleen ‘has rules’ for husband Wayne (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Coleen’s strict rules for husband’s nights out

To help keep their marriage on track, Coleen has reportedly set firm boundaries, including a rule that Wayne shouldn’t party without her.

“Coleen has laid down some very clear rules because she doesn’t want to find herself dealing with another embarrassing situation,” the source told Closer.

“She’s stood by Wayne through an awful lot, but she’s made it clear that she won’t be humiliated again. Wayne knows exactly what she expects from him.”

Coleen has previously said: “You have your ups and downs, you have things that happen in life. But I think being together from a young age, we know each other inside and out.”

ED! has contacted Coleen’s reps for comment.

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