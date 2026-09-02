Emmerdale’s Sadie King returns after 20 years with a huge shock for Nicola in ITVX release

Emmerdale spoilers regarding the highly-anticipated Sadie King return are included in this article. The episode has not yet aired on TV, but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Emmerdale has finally revealed why Sadie King has returned to the village, and the truth is devastating news for Nicola.

It’s been an emotional week in the Dales following the deaths of Jimmy and Dawn, but tonight’s episode (September 2) delivered another huge shock.

For months, fans have been wondering what could possibly bring Sadie back to Emmerdale. Now, we have the answer, and it has completely changed the way Nicola sees her late husband.

Sadie landed in another helicopter (Credit: ITV)

Sadie King returns in Emmerdale

Sadie made her dramatic return to Emmerdale in a way that instantly took fans back to her original arrival in the village.

She landed by helicopter, dressed entirely in black, immediately giving the impression that she was returning as a grieving widow.

There was just one problem. Jimmy was married to Nicola.

Her arrival left the village in shock, with old grudges quickly resurfacing as characters made it clear that they hadn’t forgotten Sadie’s past.

Some villagers had never even met her, while those who knew exactly who she was wasted no time filling them in.

Robert also took the opportunity to speak to his former flame, although there was an awkward moment when Sadie didn’t even recognise him.

But it was Nicola who was left facing the biggest shock of all.

After finally getting the chance to ask Sadie why she had returned, she was hit with a bombshell that completely changed everything.

Nicola was speechless (Credit: ITV)

Nicola left devastated by Sadie’s bombshell

Sadie claimed that she and Jimmy had been in a relationship for the past three years.

Nicola was completely stunned and refused to believe her.

It was particularly difficult for Nicola to accept given that, just moments before his death, Jimmy had given her an eternity ring and spoken about their plans to renew their vows.

So how could Jimmy possibly have been having a relationship with Sadie at the same time?

But Sadie remained adamant that she was telling the truth.

She claimed that Jimmy had told her he and Nicola had split up years ago. Meaning Sadie had apparently believed that she was in a relationship with a single man.

The revelation left the villagers struggling to process what they were hearing.

Some began to wonder whether Sadie could actually be telling the truth, raising difficult questions about Jimmy and whether everyone really knew him as well as they thought they did.

However, there is still one huge question hanging over the story.

Is Sadie genuinely telling the truth about her relationship with Jimmy? Or is there another reason she has returned to Emmerdale?

For now, Nicola is left trying to come to terms with an explosive revelation about her late husband. While viewers will have to keep watching to discover exactly what Sadie is hiding.

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