EastEnders welcomes back the Hawkins family in today’s early iPlayer episode as Nicola’s siblings return to Walford.

Gemma has never been one to make a quiet entrance, and she first turned up to see her sister Nicola earlier this month. She brought younger sister Jodie and their mum Rose along too, but it quickly became clear there was plenty of unfinished business.

But while Nicola was pleased to see her siblings, there’s no love lost between her and Rose.

It has been revealed that Nicola and Rose haven’t seen eye-to-eye since Nicola’s dad died in a drink-drive accident, which Rose blames Nicola for.

And although Gemma and Jodie know their older sister and mum don’t get along, they don’t know the full extent.

The Hawkins family make another grand entrance today (Credit: BBC)

The Hawkins family arrive in EastEnders

Today, Gemma and Jodie return to Albert Square, this time with Gemma’s son Ryder in tow.

The trio rub Kat and Alfie up the wrong way by almost running them over and knocking down the pub sign.

But the real reason the family have arrived is soon revealed when Gemma asks Nicola if they can move in for three weeks.

Nicola puts her foot down at first, telling her sisters and nephew that Ivy is a tricky baby. But when they ‘book’ themselves into a grotty hostel, she eventually caves in and agrees to let them stay.

Alfie gets a shock when it turns out he’s old friends with Gemma’s husband, Ned (Credit: BBC)

Rose returns – to Nicola’s horror

However, that offer soon changes when her husband, Ned, also rocks up in Walford. He has Nicola’s mum, Rose, with him and it turns out that Gemma has lied about the fact their mum was staying elsewhere.

Nicola is fuming to see her mum and tells her that she’s not welcome under her roof. Rose is her usual icy self towards Nicola and eventually books herself a room at Peacock Palace. Meanwhile, Harry offers Ryder and Jodie somewhere to sleep at his.

However, Gemma and Ned manage to avoid sleeping in the back of their van when it turns out that Ned knows Alfie from the past.

The pair greet each other like old friends, leaving Kat and Gemma, who have already clashed at the bar, baffled.

Eventually, Alfie offers Gemma and Ned a blow-up mattress on their living room floor, much to Kat’s horror, and Nicola is stunned when she walks into the pub and discovers her family are sticking around.

Rose doesn’t waste any time rubbing Nicola up the wrong way, today (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans are torn over Rose and the rest of the Hawkins family…

While Nicola is less than thrilled to have her family camped out so close, EastEnders fans are already divided over the new arrivals.

“I’m loving Ned already, and Gemma is as chaotic as ever. The feud between Rose and Nicola will be interesting to watch!” said one fan on X.

Someone else was full of praise for Rose… “It’s early days still, but so far I’m loving Rose!”