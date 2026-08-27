Fans concerned over eerie Dolly Parton coincidence in Coronation Street just one day after her death

Coronation Street fans have spotted an eerie Dolly Parton coincidence in the latest visit to Weatherfield, after the country music legend was mentioned during a scene between Todd Grimshaw and guest character Celeste.

Dolly died on August 25, just one day before the episode aired. And while the timing is certainly striking, we already knew Celeste was a huge Dolly Parton fan, meaning Corrie hadn’t added the reference following the sad news.

In other words, this was one very unfortunate coincidence.

Celeste is a huge Dolly Parton fan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Dolly Parton reference explained

During the scene, Todd told Celeste that she “probably won’t be welcomed in the ranch any time soon”, referring to her fractured relationship with niece Bernie.

Celeste replied: “I guess there’s only one thing left to do. Pray.”

When Todd questioned her religious beliefs, she explained: “To the majesty herself, Dolly Parton!”

At the time, the exchange was simply another example of Celeste’s larger-than-life personality. But after news broke of Dolly’s death, the timing suddenly felt rather different.

Dolly Parton died on Tuesday (Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Fans react

Fans were quick to discuss the coincidence on social media. One X user pointed out that Coronation Street usually films six to eight weeks in advance, meaning producers couldn’t have rewritten the scene after the news.

Another fan wrote: “I know Celeste is a massive Dolly fan but spooky timing.”

“The Dolly references hurt,” shared another.

Someone else was concerned about what the reference meant for the storyline: “She’s been mentioned a few times lately, since that aunt of Bernie’s appeared. The writers didn’t expect that Dolly would die and mess everything up, because surely a mad-keen Dolly fan would now be mentioning her demise.”

And it wasn’t even the soap’s only Dolly reference this week. Celeste has also been busy arranging her own funeral during her short stay on the cobbles.

Celeste is dying in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Celeste’s Coronation Street storyline heads towards tragedy

Frances Barber’s arrival as mysterious newcomer Celeste introduced a character with just six weeks to live. She soon struck up a friendship with Todd while making plans for her own funeral.

Celeste also revealed that she is Bernie’s aunt. Bernie knows her relative has very little time left, but a family feud over money has left her unwilling to make amends.

Things are about to get even more painful for Bernie, as Celeste reveals a family secret before her death.

That means the playful Dolly Parton exchange comes as Celeste’s storyline is heading towards much darker territory.

Celeste will die next week, leaving Bernie to deal with the fact that their family rift was never resolved. And her secret will bring even more turmoil for the Winter-Browns.

When Coronation Street airs on ITV1 and ITVX

Coronation Street airs on weeknights at 8.30pm on ITV1, with episodes also available to stream on ITVX.

Viewers will see Celeste’s final chapter next week as her death and family secret bring the storyline to an emotional conclusion.

Read more: Coronation Street cast departures and returns – who’s leaving the cobbles next?