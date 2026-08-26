EastEnders BBC iPlayer release confirms huge fan theory as ‘creepy’ Craig makes his move on Amy

EastEnders fans have been left “disgusted” by the latest Craig and Amy twist, with the iPlayer early release confirming a theory viewers have been fearing for weeks.

Craig’s behaviour around Amy has already raised plenty of alarm bells, with fans increasingly concerned that his interest in the teenager was becoming inappropriate.

Now, after repeatedly crossing professional boundaries while investigating Joel’s attack, Craig has taken things even further. And viewers have been left horrified by what happened next.

Fans have been concerned by how close they are getting (Credit: BBC)

Craig and Amy have been growing terrifyingly close

Craig has been determined to get closer to 17-year-old Amy, despite the fact that he was initially investigating the attack on Joel.

It was previously revealed that Craig had been moved to Walford after a complaint was made against him. Then, as he continued investigating Joel’s attack, he was removed from the case following another complaint and suspended for gross misconduct.

Despite all of this, Craig continued meeting Amy “off-record”, assuring her that she could trust him.

Amy eventually confided in Craig and admitted that she was responsible for attacking Joel, leaving him with a major decision to make.

Rather than report her, Craig promised that he would be there for her and positioned himself as someone she could rely on.

His behaviour only became more concerning earlier this week when he told Amy she looked “good” in some pictures posted on social media. He then offered to take her for a drink so they could talk.

Craig kissed Amy tonight (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans ‘disgusted’ with the latest kiss twist

Before meeting Amy, Craig told her to make sure she dressed older so that nobody would suspect she was 17.

When they met, Amy had clearly taken his advice and was dressed up for the occasion.

The pair began chatting and drinking, with Amy asking Craig for a gin. However, he made sure to order doubles.

They then moved away to a more private area, where Craig finally crossed another major boundary by making a move and kissing Amy.

Although fans had already feared that the storyline could head in this direction, they were still horrified by the scenes.

Viewers quickly took to social media to share their reaction.

One wrote: “Craig seriously has no morals whatsoever. Physically grooming Amy in broad daylight and continues to take advantage of her in the wake of her confession.”

Another said: “I feel physically sick. Craig is a monster. Poor Amy.”

“This Amy and Craig storyline on EastEnders is so grim. It’s creepy and worrying,” another fan commented.

A horrified viewer added: “Watching Craig groom Amy is so disgusting. I hope she sees through him soon enough.”

With Craig now having kissed Amy, the situation has taken an increasingly sinister turn. And after weeks of viewers fearing that he was grooming her, the latest scenes have left fans deeply concerned about what could happen next.

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