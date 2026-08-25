Coronation Street fans convinced Todd’s storyline is set to take heartbreaking turn as his ‘self-destructive’ behaviour continues

Coronation Street fans are concerned that Todd Grimshaw could be heading for another difficult storyline as his recent behaviour suggests he is struggling to cope.

Todd has been through a horrendous few months after suffering horrific abuse at the hands of his partner Theo. Once his loved ones discovered what had been happening, Theo was eventually murdered by Sarah.

Todd took some time away from the cobbles to deal with everything he had been through. But now he’s back in Weatherfield, viewers are worried that he could be heading down a very dark path.

Everyone is concerned about Todd (Credit: ITV)

Todd is pushing everyone away in Coronation Street

Over the last few episodes, Todd has been drinking heavily and going out partying every night.

Whenever someone who cares about him tries to point out that his behaviour isn’t helping, Todd simply brushes them off. At times, he’s even lashed out at the people trying to support him, insisting that he doesn’t need anyone.

He’s also deliberately hurt those closest to him.

Todd knew Glenda was going on a date with Fraser, but he didn’t want them to have the opportunity to get together. So, he decided to interfere.

He told Fraser that Glenda was unwell, leading the pair to head back to Todd’s house. Unfortunately for Todd, the timing couldn’t have been worse as Glenda arrived home just as they were coming downstairs.

The incident only increased the concern among Todd’s family and friends. And with Todd seemingly showing little remorse for his actions, Coronation Street viewers are now wondering whether he’s heading for another downfall.

Fans fear he’s headed for a downward spiral (Credit: ITV)

Fans fear he’s headed for an alcoholism storyline

Viewers have been discussing Todd’s recent behaviour on social media, with many predicting that his drinking could become a much bigger problem.

One fan wrote: “I can definitely see a Todd alcoholic storyline coming soon.”

Another agreed: “I thought that too.”

A third questioned: “Has Todd not been through enough with the whole Theo saga?”

Another Corrie fan compared the possible storyline to one previously seen with Billy, writing: “I think it’s going to be like Billy’s alcoholic storyline.”

One upset viewer added: “They are definitely going down a self-destructive path for Todd. He’s drinking too much, and having random sex. And now he’s snapping at the people who care about him.”

However, some viewers aren’t entirely surprised by Todd’s behaviour, pointing out that he has acted in a similar way in the past.

One fan wrote on X: “Todd is literally reverting back to his old ways. This is exactly how he used to be.”

Another commented: “If you haven’t watched Corrie for years, particularly between the years of 2011 – 2015, go on YouTube and give Todd a look. You’ll see how he has been recently really isn’t out of character for him.”

Whether Todd’s behaviour is simply a reaction to everything he’s been through or the beginning of another difficult chapter remains to be seen. But with his drinking and self-destructive behaviour continuing, fans are clearly worried about what could happen next.

Read more: As Nina gets offered the job in Whitby, Mollie Gallagher’s next huge role away from Coronation Street revealed