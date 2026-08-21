EastEnders fans convinced soap foreshadowed huge death in Penny’s storyline after heartbreaking ‘clue’

EastEnders fans are fearing the worst for Penny Branning after the latest episode, with some now convinced that a tragic death could be on the way.

Penny was left facing a terrifying health scare, but while she and her baby were thankfully okay, one comment she made during the ordeal has left viewers convinced there could be a much darker twist ahead.

And with the New Year flash-forward still hanging over the Square, fans are now wondering whether Penny will even make it that far.

Penny was coughing up blood (Credit: BBC)

Penny Branning’s health issue

Penny developed a blood clot which put both her and her unborn baby at risk.

She was with her uncle Max when she suddenly began coughing up a lot of blood, leaving him rushing her to hospital.

Doctors confirmed that Penny had suffered a blood clot, but thankfully both she and the baby were okay. The terrifying experience left Penny determined to take better care of herself.

However, while Max was on the phone to the hospital, Penny made a comment that immediately caught the attention of viewers.

She told Max that if anything happened to them, they had to “save the baby”.

For some fans, the line felt far too significant to be a throwaway comment.

That’s because the New Year flash-forward showed Penny’s dad Jack looking after a baby called Ethan, while Penny herself was nowhere to be seen.

Now, following Penny’s health scare and her warning about saving the baby, viewers are wondering whether the soap has just dropped another clue that she won’t survive until New Year.

Max quickly called an ambulance (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans convinced Penny will die

Fans took to X following the episode to discuss the possible foreshadowing, with many fearing that Penny’s fate could already have been revealed.

One viewer wrote: “The death foreshadowing from Penny. Please don’t kill her off ahead of the flash-forward.”

Another added: “Oh God. The obvious flash-forward signs. This time Penny is coughing up blood.”

A third fan was even more convinced, commenting: “I think Penny must be a goner by New Year.”

Someone else questioned whether another blood clot could eventually cause tragedy, writing: “If the theories that Penny dies are true, could it be caused by more clotting? Especially post-partum?”

And one particularly worried viewer admitted: “I’m going to be so sad if Penny dies. Absolutely terrified of it happening.”

Nothing has been confirmed about Penny’s future, but the latest scenes have certainly given fans more reason to worry.

With her absence from the New Year flash-forward still unexplained, viewers will have to keep watching to find out whether Penny really is heading for a tragic fate.

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