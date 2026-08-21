John Stamos has marked his 63rd birthday with a naked selfie that sent fans into overdrive. The Full House actor shared the photograph with his 4.5 million Instagram followers.

The monochrome bathroom image showed John’s bare torso and toned physique. He hid his face, while the frame ended just above his waist. The post places him among celebrities in their 60s embracing body confidence online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos)

From Full House fame to fitness in his 60s

John first found fame as Blackie Parrish in General Hospital, a role which earned him an Emmy nomination. He later became best known around the world for playing Jesse Katsopolis in Full House.

His career has also included Broadway productions, executive producing work and live performances with The Beach Boys. Despite once wanting to distance himself from Full House, John later acknowledged its lasting importance.

He told Us Weekly: “I think the one thing that I wanted to get away from so badly, Full House, is the one thing that’s kept me around.”

John also discussed his approach to fitness and self-care during the interview. He said he works out three or four times each week and sometimes uses an electric muscle-stimulation suit for 20-minute sessions.

The actor also credited sleep and family life. He told the publication: “But good sleep now is important. Having a young son helps.”

John’s selfie did not go unnoticed by his followers (Credit: Splashnews.com)

John Stamos’ naked selfie sparks huge fan reaction

Fans quickly filled the comments on John’s birthday post with messages about his youthful appearance. Actress and singer Rita Wilson joked: “63???? You have the numbers flipped. 36!!”

Other followers drew on his famous Full House character. One wrote: “Uncle Jesse why are you doing this to us,” while another used the character’s catchphrase: “Have meeeeeercyyyyyy.”

The photograph attracted thousands of comments within hours, with admirers praising John’s fitness and appearance.

His cheeky birthday photograph tradition

This isn’t John’s first revealing birthday celebration. When he turned 60 in August 2023, he shared an outdoor shower photograph taken by his wife, Caitlin McHugh. John looked back towards the camera while covering himself and captioned the post: “The other side of 60.”

He revisited the shower theme for his 62nd birthday. On that occasion, John posed in Calvin Klein underwear beneath running water on a New York City rooftop.

His accompanying Instagram message focused on gratitude. John wrote: “At 62, I’ve learned the best things in life can’t be washed away…laughter, love, and gratitude. Thank you for every wish and every year. I don’t take a single drop for granted.”

That year also brought his first tattoo. The actor chose an image of the Appeal to the Great Spirit statue for his upper arm. He said it would remind him to remain brave, stay open and trust the direction of his art.

Read more: Halle Berry defies age as she celebrates 60th birthday in nothing but a lace robe

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