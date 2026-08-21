Prince William and Princess Kate are likely “not delighted” by news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s imminent UK return, a royal editor has claimed.

The assessment came as William and Kate arrived at Balmoral with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Waleses began their Scottish stay on Thursday. It comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to return to the UK with Archie and Lilibet, six years after quitting royal duties and moving to the US.

According to The Sun, the royals’ summer Balmoral break has turned into summit talks about the Sussexes’ return. The publication claims it is likely to be the tensest gathering at Balmoral since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

William and Kate have joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral (Credit: Matt Crossick/Shutterstock)

William and Kate ‘not delighted’ over Harry’s UK return, royal editor claims

HELLO! royal editor Emily Nash discussed the situation on A Right Royal Podcast. She highlighted the absence of any public response from William and Kate.

Emily said: “Well, what is intriguing about this is the complete radio silence coming from that end of the spectrum. And what’s interesting about it is that they’re normally away at this time of year. I imagine they’re not delighted about this.”

She also claimed that any attempt to repair the relationship could face major difficulties if Harry and Meghan establish a more public presence in the UK.

Emily added: “It’s going to be a very, very difficult hill to climb, having them suddenly back in the UK, popping up, doing things publicly, if that’s where they go with this. So much has been said and done that has damaged that relationship, almost beyond repair.”

Her comments reflect her own analysis rather than a statement from William or Kate.

Meghan and Harry are moving back to the UK (Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

Waleses reportedly knew of Sussex return plans

Emily claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales learned about the plans before they became public. She also suggested King Charles probably spoke to William after the monarch found out on Sunday.

Emily added that she could not envisage William and Kate welcoming Harry and Meghan back “with open arms” amid the tensions between the couples.

Harry and Meghan will not return as working royals, according to reports. Their status will remain unchanged, with no option to combine official royal duties with an independent life.

The couple reportedly plan to live in a non-royal residence outside London. They have also enrolled Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, in British schools.

Charles is said to be looking forward to spending more time with the Sussex family. He reunited with Harry, Meghan and their children at Highgrove last month. The gathering marked his first meeting with Archie and Lilibet in four years.

William and Kate begin Balmoral family stay

William, Kate and their children have now joined Charles at Balmoral. The king received a formal welcome to the castle on Tuesday.

The Wales family traditionally spends part of each summer at the Aberdeenshire retreat, although the length of this visit remains unknown. They usually enjoy outdoor activities there while taking a break from royal engagements.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

Read more: Prince William’s ‘damning verdict’ over Harry and Meghan’s UK return following ‘undeserved hate’ against wife Kate

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