King Charles only learnt of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reported plan to return to the UK on Sunday, according to reports.

The Mirror claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to move later this month. Sources told the newspaper that they intend to live in a non-royal home outside London. The couple have also reportedly enrolled Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in British schools.

Harry and Meghan allegedly developed their plans over several months. However, the report claims they did not tell Charles during a family visit to Highgrove last month.

King Charles reportedly felt “blindsided” by the Sussexes’ decision (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles ‘blindsided’ by reported Sussex move

A royal source quoted by the Mirror claimed: “The king and the entire royal family have undoubtedly been blindsided by the announcement from Harry and Meghan that they are returning to the UK.”

The source added that Charles would welcome the chance to see Archie and Lilibet more often. However, they claimed the decision would also raise questions within the royal family about the couple’s future plans.

They added: “While the king will be delighted at the prospect at seeing his grandchildren on a more regular basis, there will be concerns over the true motivation for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to leave the United States after everything that has occurred since they decided to leave their royal roles.”

Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior working royals in 2020. They subsequently established a permanent home in California and stopped using their HRH styles in public capacity.

According to the latest report, their royal status will not change if the move goes ahead. The couple reportedly plan to remain financially independent and continue their commercial and charitable work. Harry also does not expect to carry out official royal duties.

The Sussexes will reportedly retain their Montecito home and their holiday property in Portugal.

Meghan and Harry are set to move back to the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s UK security concerns

The alleged move comes after Harry repeatedly raised concerns about his family’s safety in Britain. He lost automatic taxpayer-funded police protection after stepping back as a working royal and moving overseas.

During an earlier BBC interview last May, Harry said: “I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point.”

News of the proposed return will therefore renew questions about the family’s protection. The Home Office has maintained that officials consider Harry’s security arrangements case by case when he gives at least 28 days’ notice of a visit.

Former head of Scotland Yard’s Royal Protection Command Dai Davies also discussed the potential cost with Sky News. He said a new home could require security assessments, technical measures and possibly a safe room.

“It’s hugely expensive, and would take time,” he told the broadcaster.

What has Meghan said about raising her children in Britain?

Meghan previously expressed concern about sending her children to school in the UK. Speaking to The Cut in 2022, she discussed the prospect of photographers gathering near the school gates.

She said: “Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child.”

Read more: Prince William’s ‘damning verdict’ over Harry and Meghan’s UK return following ‘undeserved hate’ against wife Kate

Royal expert Jennie Bond has urged people not to direct a “pile-on” at Meghan over the reported decision. Speaking to Sky News, she suggested the couple may have made the choice partly for Archie and Lilibet.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

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