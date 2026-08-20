Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly moving back to the UK so they can spend more time with King Charles and help their children form closer family ties.

The Sussexes’ reported UK move would come six years after they stepped back from royal duties and settled in California. However, sources have stressed that they do not plan to leave the US permanently.

Page Six reports that Harry and Meghan made their decision earlier this month. Their plans allegedly took shape weeks after a family reunion with Charles at Highgrove in July.

Meghan and Harry are moving back to the UK (Credit: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com)

King Charles ‘a big reason’ behind Harry and Meghan moving back to the UK

One royal insider told Page Six: “I know that Charles is a big reason for their return.”

The king has been receiving treatment for cancer. An announcement last December said his treatment would be reduced in the new year.

Harry also voiced concern about his father’s health during an interview with the BBC in May 2025. Discussing their strained relationship, the Duke of Sussex said: “I don’t know how much longer my father has.”

According to the latest report, Harry and Meghan want Archie and Lilibet to have more opportunities to see relatives in Britain. Page Six claims both children will attend school in the UK during the family’s extended stay.

A source told the outlet: “They have so many friends and family in the UK whom they remain so close to.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Harry and Meghan for comment.

Harry and Meghan reportedly remain close to his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank. The Sussexes also have a holiday home in Portugal, where Eugenie and Jack live for part of the year.

Prince William rift reportedly remains

A return to Britain would not necessarily lead to a wider royal reconciliation. According to reports, the tension between Harry and Prince William continues, with the Prince of Wales allegedly refusing to speak to his younger brother.

The outlet also suggests there is little prospect of Archie and Lilibet spending time with William and Catherine’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, under the current circumstances.

Harry and Meghan reportedly intend to keep their Montecito home.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly returning to the UK for King Charles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Security remains central to the UK plans

Harry’s security arrangements could still shape how the family divides its time between Britain and California.

Reports claimed that upgraded protection had not been granted when Meghan, Archie and Lilibet visited in July. The three reportedly travelled from Portugal to join Harry for the Highgrove meeting with Charles and Queen Camilla, rather than remaining in Britain for his entire week-long visit.

The duke also told the BBC last year: “I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point.”

Read more: Prince Harry’s plans for UK return ‘revealed’ following King Charles meeting: ‘He loves seeing his family’

Harry is now waiting for a review of his security arrangements by the government committee Ravec, according to reports. It remains unclear what provisions would cover Meghan and the children during an extended stay.

For now, the reported plan points to a longer spell in Britain without giving up the Sussexes’ life in California. Family time with Charles and stronger connections for Archie and Lilibet appear to sit at the heart of that decision.

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