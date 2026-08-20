Emma Willis has shared a joyful selection of pictures from her family holiday in Corfu, including their rarely-seen children.

The TV presenter and her singer husband smiled together aboard a sailing yacht. Both wore sunglasses and swimwear as they made the most of their summer break. Their three kids, Isabella, Ace and Trixie, also joined the trip, along with Emma’s parents, Cathy and Steve Griffiths.

The getaway came before Emma returned to her BBC Radio 2 show and announced Ellie Taylor as the new host of Strictly: It Takes Two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial)

Emma Willis shares Corfu family holiday pictures with children

Emma’s holiday gallery captured a break that mixed time on the yacht with family activities around the island.

The group enjoyed watersports and crabbing during the trip, while days beside the pool also featured. Matt provided one of the lighter moments as he tackled a collection of pink inflatables.

Boat selfies, coastal views and relaxed family scenes gave Emma’s followers a flavour of the getaway. The pictures showed the group making the most of their time together both at sea and on land.

Emma also appeared delighted to find a Marks & Spencer on the island. She included a picture of Matt holding a selection of treats from the shop among her holiday memories.

“They say, don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened,” she wrote in her caption.

“Family, food, and belly laughs. Sunshine, the most beautiful buildings, absolute chaos… just how we like it. And who knew there was a @marksandspencer in Corfu,” Emma added.

Emma is this year’s new Strictly presenter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Emma Willis announces Ellie Taylor’s It Takes Two role

Emma swapped the sailing boat for the radio studio after returning home. During a Strictly special on her Saturday lunchtime show, she introduced Ellie as the new face of It Takes Two.

She told BBC Radio 2 listeners: “With me right now is the brand new host of It Takes Two! Mystery host of It Takes Two…” Emma then revealed Ellie’s identity.

Ellie could finally speak openly about the job after keeping it secret for around a month.

She said on the programme: “I am over the moon! I feel giddy. So nice to get the secret out.”

The comedian added that she had only told her mother and partner about the appointment, keeping the news from her children.

In a statement about her new role, Ellie said: “What a total joy to return to Strictly in this new role. I feel incredibly honoured to follow in the footsteps of the phenomenal line-up of hosts who’ve made Strictly: It Takes Two so loved over the years.”

She added: “I’m so excited, I could cha cha!”

Strictly Come Dancing prepares for 2026 changes

Ellie previously competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022. She now succeeds Fleur East and Janette Manrara, who presented It Takes Two during the 2025 series.

Her appointment forms part of wider changes across the Strictly franchise. Emma will also join comedian Josh Widdicombe and professional dancer Johannes Radebe as a new presenting trio on the main programme.

The changes mean Emma has plenty ahead after her family break. Her radio announcement also marked the start of an exciting new chapter for Ellie as she returns to the Strictly world in a very different role.

Read more: Emma and Matt Willis share honest marriage admission: ‘You’d think we’d need a break!’

So, what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.