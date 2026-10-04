Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left gutted after Chris Appleton and Amy Dowden were eliminated from the competition tonight (Sunday, October 4).

The pair became the first couple to leave this series after facing Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu in the dance-off.

Amy Dowden and Chris Appleton faced Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu in the dance-off on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Who left Strictly Come Dancing first tonight?

Chris and Amy took to the dance floor on Saturday night for Movie Week, performing a Cha Cha to I’m Always Here from Baywatch.

However, their routine failed to win over the judges and they received just 17 points.

That left them in the dance-off alongside Jaime and Carlos during Sunday’s first results show. Jaime and Carlos had also struggled to impress, scoring 21 points for their Cha Cha.

Both couples performed their routines for a second time before the judges were asked to decide who they wanted to save.

Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke all opted to save Jaime and Carlos, meaning Chris and Amy’s time on Strictly came to an end.

Meanwhile, Craig Revel Horwood said he would have also voted to save Jaime and Carlos.

Amy and Chris have left Strictly first (Credit: BBC)

Strictly viewers gutted as Chris Appleton and Amy Dowden are eliminated

Strictly viewers were left disappointed by the result, with many particularly gutted for Amy.

Someone commented: “Aww I’m gutted for Chris and Amy, especially Amy she’s been through so much already.”

In addition, someone else said: “So gutted for Amy.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Absolutely gutted for Chris and Amy.”

Amy Dowden’s history on Strictly before Chris Appleton

This marks the second year in a row that Amy has been the first professional dancer eliminated from the competition.

Last year, the star danced with Apprentice star Thomas Skinner. Sadly, they were voted out first.

Amy’s highest finish came in 2019, when she reached the final and finished as runner-up with Karim Zeroual.

She later finished sixth with JJ Chalmers in 2020, seventh with Tom Fletcher in 2021 and 11th with James Bye in 2022.

In 2024, after returning to the dance floor following her battle with breast cancer, Amy was forced to withdraw from the competition in week six because of a foot injury. She had been paired with JLS star JB Gill, with Lauren Oakley taking over from Amy. Lauren and JB went on to reach the final.

Amy and Chris will appear on It Takes Two on Monday, October 5, where they will speak to Ellie Taylor.

Read more: Strictly fans praise Johannes Radebe after repeated mistake last week: ‘That’s better’

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 10 from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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