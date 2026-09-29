Strictly’s Delta Goodrem, Chris Appleton and Jaime Winstone have revealed their Movie Week songs and dances

Strictly Come Dancing is bringing Movie Week to the ballroom much earlier than usual this year, with some of the songs and dances already confirmed.

The special episode normally arrives a little later in the series.

But this Saturday, the 15 celebrities and their pro partners will be channelling their inner film stars in the second live show of the series.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Delta Goodrem, Chris Appleton and Jaime Winstone have confirmed their Movie Week songs and dances (Credit: BBC)

We now know which movie songs and dances four of the couples will be performing.

And there are some real treats among them.

Strictly Come Dancing: Movie Week songs and dances

On Monday evening (September 28, 2026), Ellie Taylor made her Strictly: It Takes Two debut. The actress, comedian and former Strictly contestant is now presenting the companion show.

Ellie interviewed Strictly 2026 celebrities Delta Goodrem, Chris Appleton and Jaime Winstone on the BBC2 programme. They then revealed the movie songs and dances they have been given for Saturday night.

Ellie also revealed the movie theme for Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzmin.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait for the remaining dances and movies. We are expecting them to drop throughout this week, just like last year.

But the ones we know so far are:

Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington: American Smooth to I’ll Never Love Again from A Star is Born

Chris Appleton and Amy Dowden: Cha cha to the Baywatch theme from Baywatch

Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu: Cha cha to Oh, Pretty Woman from Pretty Woman

Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzmin: Beauty and the Beast

Dani and Nikita will be dancing to Beauty and the Beast (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2026: Current leaderboard

It is still very early days but the Strictly stars already have their first leaderboard ranking. The public could not vote in Week 1, so the leaderboard is currently based entirely on the judges’ scores from the night.

John Nellis and Katya Jones are sitting at the top with a score of 31. Delta and Kai are behind them with 29, while Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola are in third place. They scored 26.

Bethany Antonia and Nancy Xu are in fourth place with 26 marks, while Graeme Hall and Lauren Oakley have 24, placing them fifth. Sixth place is a tie, with Dani and Nikita, and Tabby Stoecker and Mark Karmalita both scoring 22.

Jaime and Carlos are next with 21, while eighth place is also a tie. Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby, and Lawrence Robb and Jowita Przystal both scored 20.

And now to the bottom end.

Will Best and Dianne Buswell got 18 marks from the judges. Chris and Amy got 16. The bottom of the leaderboard is then a tie between three couples.

Melanie Walters and Aljaz Škorjanec, Shaun Wright Phillips and Alexis Warr, and Sarah Storey and Julian Caillon all scored 15.

When is Strictly Come Dancing on next?

Strictly Come Dancing 2026’s Movie Week starts nice and early this Saturday (October 3). The live show will kick off at 6.15pm on BBC One and run until 8.50pm.

It is another bumper episode to make sure everyone gets a chance to dance, so stock up on the popcorn!

The first Strictly Come Dancing: The Results of the series will then air on Sunday October 4. The hour long show starts at 7pm.

Who are you looking forward to seeing in Movie Week?

Read more: Inside Strictly Come Dancing star Will Best’s private life: From romantic proposals to baby news

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