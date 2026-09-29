Gogglebox star Amy Tapper has revealed she has lost eight and a half stone in a striking new transformation update.

Amy, 26, announced the milestone through an Instagram video shared on Monday. It marks further progress since Amy revealed an eight-stone loss earlier this year.

The clip mixes earlier pictures with newer footage of Amy exercising, eating healthily and trying on clothes. One scene shows her holding up an old skirt, highlighting the scale of her progress.

Her caption read: “8 1/2 stone down. Full of energy. Exercise isn’t a chore.”

Followers filled the comments with positive messages about her latest look. She also described feeling confident, energised and proud of her progress.

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper has said she’s lost eight and a half stone (Credit: ITV)

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper discusses skin removal surgery

Amy recently told Closer magazine that she hopes to have excess skin removed after losing another stone. She plans to speak with a specialist before deciding what comes next.

Amy believes she could need two operations, covering her stomach and arms.

She said: “It’s massive surgery and it will be a long recovery.”

She expects the experience to feel emotional and overwhelming. Amy has said she was overweight for as long as she can remember.

Amy added: “It’ll be the first time I’m able to wear a bikini since I was nine years old!”

After moving from size 26 to 18, she has also found clothes shopping less restrictive. She previously hated shopping with friends because her choices were limited to the plus-size section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Tapper💋 (@amytappsx)

Amy Tapper credits Mounjaro and regular exercise

Amy says her weight loss has combined Mounjaro with regular exercise across her two-year transformation.

She has worked with the same personal trainer for five years and continues visiting the gym. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Amy said exercise makes a major mental difference to her week.

Amy has taken a 15mg weekly dose since February, after working upwards from 2.5mg.

Some online critics have accused Amy of cheating because she uses the medication. She has pushed back by stressing that treatment sits alongside years of gym work.

Amy has also used exercise in an effort to tone some loose skin.

Amy, pictured here in 2018, has revealed how she lost weight (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Amy shares her future family hopes

Amy says preparing for a possible future pregnancy remains her biggest motivation. At 26, she is thinking ahead to whether she may want to carry a baby.

She previously told Closer that she wants to feel better prepared before having a child one day. Amy believes her older self will appreciate the changes she is making now.

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She has also said she may remain on weight-loss injections for life because of her genetics.

Her latest post presents 8.5 stone as a milestone, with exercise, treatment and future plans still ongoing.

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